Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theozone.net
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND
[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
theozone.net
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)
[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
theozone.net
Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat
[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn’t mean OSU wasn’t trying . It just means OSU didn’t push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
theozone.net
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing
[In reply to "That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
The amount of people who want Urban to coach again is astounding. If he coached against Ohio State, he
[In reply to "People who bring up Urban no nothing about him. He would not take that job for any amount of money. *" by Tom Zak, posted at 16:42:28 09/12/22]. would kick our butts all the way to timbuktu, drags us back by our hair, then kick us back to Timbuktu.
theozone.net
Ewers threads will never go away. nor should they...
[In reply to "I think when Devin Brown eventually plays for OSU the Quinn Ewers threads may go away . He has a " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:27:08 09/11/22]. ...Burrow threads never went away despite OSU having Haskins and Fields. This will be no different. OSU will have great QB play and the guy that was here that left and becomes great will be a topic. no reason for it not to be.
theozone.net
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided
[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
theozone.net
Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)
Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,. In 2018 in his first year as a HC his focus was overwhelmingly on Offense playing as fast as possible. Did not think much about field position, or creating track meet game situations similar to a wild B12 or PAC-12 type of team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link
Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Gant Says Leaving Ohio State Was “Hardest Decision I've Ever Made,” But Thinks He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” at Toledo
Just under one year after he decided to leave Ohio State and enter the transfer portal, Dallas Gant will be back at Ohio Stadium this weekend when the Buckeyes host Toledo on Saturday night. Gant is already playing a prominent role in his first season as a Rocket. As Toledo’s...
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
theozone.net
OSU 110th in 4th down conversions ? Have they even gone for it on 4th down. OSU has played 2,
[In reply to "OSU national rankings after 2 games (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 09:48:27 09/13/22]. and now 3 decent opponents . You aren’t going to light up the stat board against good teams . As the season goes along OSU is going to be a top 10 Offensive team and hopefully top 10 on Defense . Stats mean nothing after / games . 2-0!! Most important stat: 2 wins, 0 losses.
Kurelic: More from the huge Sept. 3 recruiting weekend; looking to add to 2023 class; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West - Cincinnati (Ohio) Oak Hills...
theozone.net
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.
[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it’s top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
columbusunderground.com
Crew Fans Hosting Tim Ryan Fundraiser to Counter Team Owners’ Fundraiser for JD Vance
Many of the Columbus Crew’s most ardent supporters have taken to social media over the past two weeks to protest the team ownership’s participation in a fundraiser for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance. Next week, those supporters will turn their words into action, holding a competing fundraiser for Vance’s Democrat rival Tim Ryan.
Ohio State Marching Band brings “Stadium Karaoke” to second halftime show in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar […]
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
theozone.net
Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on
[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
Comments / 0