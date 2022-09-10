ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND

[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)

[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat

[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn't mean OSU wasn't trying . It just means OSU didn't push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing

[In reply to "That's a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don't lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
Ewers threads will never go away. nor should they...

[In reply to "I think when Devin Brown eventually plays for OSU the Quinn Ewers threads may go away . He has a " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:27:08 09/11/22]. ...Burrow threads never went away despite OSU having Haskins and Fields. This will be no different. OSU will have great QB play and the guy that was here that left and becomes great will be a topic. no reason for it not to be.
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided

[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)

Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,. In 2018 in his first year as a HC his focus was overwhelmingly on Offense playing as fast as possible. Did not think much about field position, or creating track meet game situations similar to a wild B12 or PAC-12 type of team.
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link

Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OSU 110th in 4th down conversions ? Have they even gone for it on 4th down. OSU has played 2,

[In reply to "OSU national rankings after 2 games (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 09:48:27 09/13/22]. and now 3 decent opponents . You aren't going to light up the stat board against good teams . As the season goes along OSU is going to be a top 10 Offensive team and hopefully top 10 on Defense . Stats mean nothing after / games . 2-0!! Most important stat: 2 wins, 0 losses.
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.

[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it's top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don't lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
10TV

'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
theozone.net

Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on

[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day's overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
