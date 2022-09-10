Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday

Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Idaho Falls (ID) to buy Fire Station from Bonneville County
Idaho Falls is growing its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County, PostRegister.com reported. A fire official with Idaho Falls said it was advantageous for the city to acquire the fire station because of...
Herald-Journal
County crews join to fight brush fire
Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
Post Register
City Council approves purchase of fire station from Bonneville County
The city of Idaho Falls is continuing to grow its fire and emergency services coverage area after purchasing a fire station in the southern part of the city previously owned by Bonneville County. “It’s not very often that we get to purchase a fire station that is actually move-in ready,”...
Road closure on E 25th Street
A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. The post Road closure on E 25th Street appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Heavy smoke in the Salmon area impeded firefighters’ efforts to fight the Moose Fire over the weekend. The fire remains 37% contained. Meanwhile, the Owl Fire, 20 miles west of North Fork, has burned 350 acres.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Evacuations underway on Fort Hall Reservation as fire surpasses 1,000 acres
An out-of-control wildfire resulted in evacuations on Thursday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported. The evacuation of residents on Ross Fork Road between the canal crossing and Sand Road began around 6:30 p.m. as the wildfire grew to over 1,000 acres and began threatening nearby homes, the tribes said. The evacuees were asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel until the fire is no longer a threat. ...
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
eastidahonews.com
Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again
I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
eastidahonews.com
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption
Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. The post 20 dogs adopted during half-priced adoption appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall
The Idaho Workforce Development Council has awarded the Idaho Department of Correction a $25,000 grant to equip incarcerated women with the job skills they need to succeed when they are released from prison and return to their communities. The post Pocatello women’s prison to offer job training to residents this fall appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Vernon Carlson
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II.
Fire guts much of duplex near downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially gutted a duplex near downtown Pocatello. The blaze in the 400 block of South Johnson Avenue was reported by neighborhood residents around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The fire burned for over an hour but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes. The...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft
RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
