The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO