Penguins May Have Diamond in The Rough With Alex Nylander.
Alex Nylander could be poised for a spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Nick Suzuki named 31st captain in Canadiens history
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday the appointment of Nick Suzuki as the 31st captain in team history. The decision was made by the club's hockey management personnel. An alternate captain last season, Suzuki succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain between 2018 and 2022.
The Hockey Writers
10 Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2022-23
The Minnesota Wild have excelled at picking high-end talent from the entry draft for years now, and in return are frequently noted as having arguably the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett has given the Wild an almost comically deep roster of young players that have the potential to play in the NHL. With so many players to choose from it can be difficult to narrow it down, but here are the ten Wild prospects every fan should be paying attention to during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Playoff Teams Who Will Miss the 2022-23 Postseason
We now continue our series previewing the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. Last time out we looked at three non-playoff teams that are primed to make the postseason. It’s time to flip the switch and look at three playoffs teams that will miss the postseason. We predicted that...
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
The Hockey Writers
Predators: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
The Nashville Predators 2021-22 regular season was one for the ages, but it came crashing down with the injury to Juuse Saros and a crushing first-round exit against the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The loss was inevitable, but the Predators crew left the playoffs with their heads held high, surpassing expectations in a season that most considered lost before it even began.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 3 Untouchable Prospects
The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.
The Hockey Writers
5 Longshots for the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy
Individual NHL trophies have a storied history, almost as long and significant as the Stanley Cup itself. They date back decades — in some cases, nearly 100 years — and have been awarded to a laundry list of the greatest players of all time. Though every player dreams of winning the Stanley Cup, individual hardware can define a career and can be the difference between reaching the Hockey Hall of Fame and retiring on the outside looking in at immortality.
markerzone.com
(RUMOR) SEVERAL TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJÄRVI
The Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujärvi, and as expected there are numerous teams in on the Finnish power-forward. According to New York-based sports personality 'Incarcerated Bob,' the interested parties include the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild. Puljujärvi is a polarizing player; on...
