Clemson, SC

Wichita Eagle

Player Props Released: Stetson Bennett Projected for Another Big Day

Georgia hasn't had a starting quarterback open with consecutive 300-yard passing performances since the days of Aaron Murray as the signal caller. So, to watch Stetson Bennett open the season averaging 334 passing yards per game on nearly 33 attempts per game, seems rather eye-opening for some. Particularly when you...
ATHENS, GA

