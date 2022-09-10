Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Argument over food leads to cinder block fight in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township […]
Police seek tips to help solve 2016 cold-case homicide in Franklin County
State Police are continuing to investigate a cold-case homicide out of a Franklin County man, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway outside of his Fannett Township home on the morning of...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
Truck tires launch into house
Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
11-year-old charged with setting "massive" fire at Carroll County Dollar General
An 11-year-old boy is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Carroll County earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA man charged with raping his wife will avoid jail time. She supports the decision
The 32-year-old attempted suicide by shooting himself with a handgun before his November arrest in Centre County.
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
Aged images released of 2 girls missing from central Pa. for years
Aged-up photos of two Franklin County girls believed to be abducted by their mother in 2020 have been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Hannah Joy Lee and Skye Deobrah Rex were reported missing from Waynesboro in March 2020, police said at the time. They...
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
Comments / 0