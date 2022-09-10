ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

local21news.com

One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
ALTOONA, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
BEDFORD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Truck tires launch into house

Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

