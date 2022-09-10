Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired
A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade
No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
bulletin-news.com
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man
A Miami man is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another guy after being accused by police of breaking into their apartment. According to an arrest record, Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is charged with two charges of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated violence resulting in serious bodily injury, one act of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after man attacked with bat in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating video surveillance that shows a man being attacked by a suspect with a metal bat after coming home from work. The incident caught on video occurred at about 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 6, outside of the victim’s home near Southwest Fourth Street and 87 Path.
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly Denied Emergency Jail Pass For Abscessed Tooth Under Diamond Grill
Broward County, FL – YNW Melly requested an emergency jail pass for an abscessed tooth last month, but a judge has reportedly since shot him down. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Melly — who’s currently locked up at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on double homicide charges — claimed his diamond-encrusted grill was infected and required dental work. But on August 30, the judge refused to let him out of jail to have his teeth examined.
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
NBC Miami
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
Family and friends have identified a local rapper as one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park, as authorities continued their search for suspects. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
2 suspects at large after bailing out of stolen vehicle in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, authorities confirmed. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen earlier this month out of the Avant community in the area of 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road. Police said detectives...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Click10.com
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
Click10.com
3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say
WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
NBC Miami
8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game
A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for missing infant
Authorities are searching for a 1-month-old boy who was reported missing in Delray Beach.
‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended
A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
Comments / 1