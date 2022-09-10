Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12
BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Wildlife officers euthanize grizzly in Boundary County
BOUNDARY CO., Idaho – Idaho Fish and Game officers euthanized a male grizzly bear following a series of livestock attacks in Boundary County. This is the second grizzly bear that has had to be euthanized in the area in recent months. IDFG received a report on September 8 of a missing sheep near Naples. Officers found grizzly tracks near the...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
bonnersferryherald.com
Sept. 23 Second Harvest food distribution canceled
BONNERS FERRY — The Second Harvest food distribution for Sept. 23 in Boundary County has been canceled due to the fairgrounds being used as the Fire Command Center. Organizers said an alternative site has not been possible to find. The next scheduled distribution is Oct. 14 at the Boundary County Fairgrounds.
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
Comments / 0