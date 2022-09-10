ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

bonnersferryherald.com

Kootenai River Complex Fire Update Sept. 12

BOUNDARY COUNTY —-- The Russell Mountain and Trout Fires burned together and will now be called the Russell Mountain Fire. Fire activity on the Russell Mountain and Katka Fires continues to be a low intensity, backing ground fire that has been slowly moving downhill. The estimated size of the...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished

Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill

ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
ATHOL, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Sept. 23 Second Harvest food distribution canceled

BONNERS FERRY — The Second Harvest food distribution for Sept. 23 in Boundary County has been canceled due to the fairgrounds being used as the Fire Command Center. Organizers said an alternative site has not been possible to find. The next scheduled distribution is Oct. 14 at the Boundary County Fairgrounds.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KREM2

'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID

