Cass County, IA

Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.

Agencies that responded to assist with traffic include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement, Anita Fire, Atlantic Fire, Cass EMS, Iowa DOT, Richter and Son Towing.

Quist shared pictures taken by the Cass County Drone Team.

