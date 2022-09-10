Read full article on original website
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a ‘superdodger’? Local doctor weighs in
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID— that’s about a quarter of everybody in the state. If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors are calling you a “superdodger.”. When it comes to...
The City of Kettering to host free community event this Saturday
KETTERING — The first ever Ecofest is coming to Lincoln Park Civic Commons in Kettering this Saturday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. All ages are welcome to this free community event, according to a press release from a city spokesperson. You can expect to see several fun and...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
Sidney Daily News
Count Your Blessings Farm welcomes visitors to Alpaca Farm
SIDNEY — Count Your Blessings Alpacas will invite the public to come to their farm to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce on Sept. 24. This is the 14th year for Count Your Blessings Alpacas is welcoming guests to join them for the free event.
Dayton receives $250k in funding to bring broadband internet to local rec centers
DAYTON — Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and local leaders have announced a project that hopes to expand the access to high speed internet in Dayton. The state of Ohio and BroadbandOhio has provided $250,000 in funding to be used to provide high speed internet to three community recreation centers in the city, according to a release.
Ohio women’s prison staff to picket working conditions; ‘Holding us hostage’
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
Sidney Daily News
Thanking first responders
First responders from the Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department attend a luncheon honoring first responders. The luncheon was organized by Sidney City Schools and held at the Sidney Board of Education Office on Monday, Sept. 12.
Sidney Daily News
Spaghetti fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 16. The event is open to the public. The dinner will be held from 5–7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salaad. The cost for adults is $10, and for children under 8 years of age is $5.
Sidney Daily News
Farm Science Review set for 2022
LONDON — Even after 60 years, there’s always something new at Farm Science Review and, for this year’s show set for Sept. 20-22, it starts with how visitors can purchase tickets. A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to...
WLWT 5
Middletown City Schools launches 'The Admiral Squad' to support Black male educators
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — As school districts settle into the new year, one Ohio district is working to better attract, support and keep Black male educators. Middletown City Schools is made up of approximately 650 staff members. Middletown Assistant Director of Human Relations Kee Edwards told WLWT that 32 staffers are Black men, which includes substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
wyso.org
SICSA Event has gone to the dogs since pandemic began
Every year, the pet adoption and wellness agency SICSA finds homes for hundreds of animals to keep them off the streets, out of shelters, and from being euthanized. It also provides resources and support to thousands of families with pets in need. The COVID pandemic and inflation have only increased...
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
Miamisburg PD calling on people with doorbell security systems
Cindi Threlkeld, the Downtown Citizens Patrol Initiative Officer for the Miamisburg Police Department, said members of the community can play a crucial role in helping solve investigations.
Sidney Daily News
Airstream fans gather
MJ, left, and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky., camp out in their solar powered Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Airstream owners come from all over the U.S. to camp with other Airstream owners and attend Airstream oriented activities at Alumapalooza.
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
