ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton considers cockpit distractions due to overtaking issues at Monza

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0Spb_0hqC99qK00

Lewis Hamilton fears overtaking at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix could be so difficult he might be better off watching Game of Thrones on an iPad inside his Mercedes cockpit.

Hamilton qualified fifth at Monza, 1.3 seconds behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, but he is set to start in 19th place after taking on his fourth power unit of the campaign – one more than he is allowed.

Overtaking is possible at the so-called Temple of Speed, but Hamilton fears a DRS train – formed when a line of cars get stuck behind one another as they use their own energy boosts – will thwart his progress through the pack.

I was thinking of taking my iPad with me in the race and, when I am in a DRS line, I will just watch the new Game of Thrones

“I was behind Valtteri Bottas in practice and I couldn’t catch him or pass him,” said Hamilton. “So I hope I don’t get stuck tomorrow.

“But I imagine I will be in a DRS train, and we will just be sitting there and hoping for chances through strategy and tyre degradation from other drivers.”

Hamilton added with a smile: “I was thinking of taking my iPad with me in the race and, when I am in a DRS line, I will just watch the new Game of Thrones.”

Hamilton’s yellow 44 on the side of his Mercedes has been turned to black in honour of the Queen, with a plethora of tributes being paid up and down the paddock to the long-serving monarch.

Hamilton will join the grid in a one-minute silence in the moments before Sunday’s race.

“It was an unusual experience and I didn’t know how I would feel,” said Hamilton as he reflected on the Queen’s death.

“All of us have grown up with the Royal Family, watching closely, and I remember as a kid I adored Princess Diana and (her death) affected me a lot.

“We won’t have a Queen now in our lifetime and what does that now mean for the monarchy?

“I hope there is a bright future and there are lots of positive changes that the Royal Family and government can make.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockpit#Overtaking#Distractions#Italian#Mercedes
newschain

Alex Albon released from hospital following respiratory failure

Alex Albon has been released from hospital after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. The...
SPORTS
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower

Twitter’s former security chief has told US Congress there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on the social network’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.
WORLD
newschain

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counter-offensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.
POLITICS
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart. Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy