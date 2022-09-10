ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment notorious rapper Ay Huncho is fed lines during a TV interview - as he is instructed to say the Alameddine crime network 'does not exist'

Drill Rapper and alleged member of the Alameddine crime network Ay Huncho has appeared in a TV interview in which he claimed the organisation 'does not exist'. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Ali Younes, agreed to a rare sit down interview with Four Corners reporter Grace Tobin, airing on Monday night, about the so-called postcode wars rocking western Sydney.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Vancouver
Rooted Expeditions

The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
TMZ.com

Drakeo The Ruler's Landlord Suing Estate for $100K In Back Rent & Damages

Drakeo The Ruler was killed at his own show in December 2021 ... but that hasn't stopped his old landlord from trying to collect the rent against his estate. In new legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a man named Oliver Omidvar says he rented a place in Hollywood Hills to the late Los Angeles rapper back in June 2021 for $14,500/month.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy