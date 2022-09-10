ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 7

Jeff Sibley
2d ago

wonder if it has anything to do with the hundreds of thousands of illegals Bidens bringing into our country

Reply
4
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State

While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
informnny.com

West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
POTSDAM, NY
wamc.org

Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses

Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
TRAFFIC
Lite 98.7

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died in July after...
ALASKA STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Woman Accused of Driving Over 3X Legal Limit

Here is yet another story concerning a person who should not be behind the wheel. And what is startling about this case of alleged drunk driving is that the suspect was pulled over on the Thruway late morning. Were they still that drunk from the night before, or did they wake up early and start hitting the bottle at breakfast?
PUBLIC SAFETY

