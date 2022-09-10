Effective: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several area rivers have reached minor flood stage, or are expected to reach minor flood stage in the coming days. For the Peace...including Bartow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 07/18/1991. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Bartow 8.0 7.9 Wed 6 am 8.0 8.0 7.9 7.9 MSG

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO