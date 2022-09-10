ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson shows support for Bresee's sister

By Bart Boatwright, Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW7Fs_0hqC8RMi00

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for fourth-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Furman this afternoon, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led Tiger Walk as he, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson players wore “E11a Strong” T-shirts to show support for Bresee’s sister who is battling brain cancer.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery .

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0hqC8RMi00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Furman, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#American Football#Tiger Walk Gallery#Tigers#Tiger Walk Photo Gallery
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy