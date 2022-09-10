Clemson starting defender unavailable for Furman game

No. 5 Clemson football is down a defensive starter against Furman.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is “not expected to be available” for the Tigers’ home opener against the Paladins, according to a team availability report released Saturday.

Davis, a first-team All-ACC pick last season, recorded two tackles in Clemson’s season-opening win against Georgia Tech Monday.

The senior has been listed as a co-starter at one of Clemson’s two defensive tackle spots alongside junior Ruke Orhorhoro this season. Bryan Bresee and Orhorhoro are co-starters at the other DT spot.

Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, who’s recovering from a spring ACL tear, is expected to dress and go through warmups today but is not expected to play, Clemson said.

Clemson and Furman kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.