ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson starting defender unavailable for Furman game

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSgFE_0hqC8DFm00

No. 5 Clemson football is down a defensive starter against Furman.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is “not expected to be available” for the Tigers’ home opener against the Paladins, according to a team availability report released Saturday.

Davis, a first-team All-ACC pick last season, recorded two tackles in Clemson’s season-opening win against Georgia Tech Monday.

The senior has been listed as a co-starter at one of Clemson’s two defensive tackle spots alongside junior Ruke Orhorhoro this season. Bryan Bresee and Orhorhoro are co-starters at the other DT spot.

Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, who’s recovering from a spring ACL tear, is expected to dress and go through warmups today but is not expected to play, Clemson said.

Clemson and Furman kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Greenville, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Paladins#Ruke Orhorhoro#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
461
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy