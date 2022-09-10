Bolt Creek Fire burning in Cascades leads to road closures, evacuations

SKYKOMISH, Wash — As of this morning, a large wildfire burning in the Cascades area near Skykomish has burned around 8,000 acres, or just over 12 miles. The fire led to road closures and evacuations in the area.

The Bolt Creek Fire was reported earlier Saturday morning. DNR says the fire is burning timber, logging slash and brush in rugged terrain.

State fire mobilization has been authorized for the fire.

Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responding to the fire with aircraft in the hopes to reduce the spread of the fire.

Evacuation orders remain place in the area of the fire. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer for District 7, says those in the area Skykomish to Index needs to LEAVE NOW, as well as those living north of Highway 2.

Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — are also in place for those living from east of Eagle Falls to Grotto. Level 2 Evacuations — meaning PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE — are in place for those near east of Index to Eagle Falls. Level 1 Evacuations — meaning GET SET TO LEAVE — are in place for those near Index and Skykomish.

DNR says evacuations are in place for 300-400 homes in the area.

Stevens Pass from Index Galenda to Beckler is also closed as crews work on putting out the fire.

The wildfire activity in the area has closed Highway 2 on the west side of the highway. WSDOT-East says they do not know when the road will reopen again.

WSDOT-East says to use the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass to US 97 Blewett if you plan on traveling across the state.

