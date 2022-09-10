ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
northcountydailystar.com

DUI Checkpoint Scheduled for September 16 in Carlsbad

The City of Carlsbad Police Department announced it will hold a DUI Checkpoint in Carlsbad on Friday, September 16, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning at Carlsbad Boulevard and Beech Avenue. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose...
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Kidnapping – Vista – Child Found Safely

The three-year-old boy has been found and is now back safely with his mother. It happened on Monday, September 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista. The mother came home and discovered her son was missing. The babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken nor was there any sign someone had broken into the home.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Camp Pendleton Emt#Klissner Oceansideca Org
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8

A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove

Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
LEMON GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy