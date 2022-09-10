Read full article on original website
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.
Motorist Not Expected to Survive Injuries Sustained in Crash Following CHP Pursuit
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in El Cajon Sunday when he lost control of his car and it flipped while he was fleeing officers during a pursuit. The chase began in Santee at 7:50 a.m., when a California Highway Patrol sergeant had attempted to stop a male suspected of speeding at Mission Gorge Road and state Route 52, according to OnScene.TV.
DUI Checkpoint Scheduled for September 16 in Carlsbad
The City of Carlsbad Police Department announced it will hold a DUI Checkpoint in Carlsbad on Friday, September 16, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning at Carlsbad Boulevard and Beech Avenue. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose...
Woman, 65, Found Shot to Death on Sand Near Pacific Beach Boardwalk
Police are investigating the shooting death just after midnight Tuesday of a 65-year-old Hispanic woman near the Pacific Beach boardwalk. San Diego Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found bystanders attempting to help a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Reed Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
45-Year-Old Passenger Killed, Driver Badly Hurt in Solo Crash into Brick Wall in El Cajon
Two people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a solo traffic crash in a residential neighborhood in eastern San Diego County, authorities reported. The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 37-year-old woman lost control of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, according to police.
Kidnapping – Vista – Child Found Safely
The three-year-old boy has been found and is now back safely with his mother. It happened on Monday, September 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Postal Way in Vista. The mother came home and discovered her son was missing. The babysitter was not aware the boy had been taken nor was there any sign someone had broken into the home.
Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8
A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
The shooting death of a woman in Pacific Beach is being investigated by San Diego Police homicide detectives.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside
The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.
Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove
Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
Man gets 28 years to life for fatally shooting brother in Lakeside
A man who shot his brother to death at a Lakeside trailer park was sentenced this week to 28 years to life in state prison.
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
