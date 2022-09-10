ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Northeast Portland is asking the public’s help in finding a tow truck they use for their business that was stolen from their home. Dillon Maher and Darcy Cadigan said their teal tow truck with purple flames was taken from their property sometime late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now there’s an empty space in their driveway where the truck used to sit. Maher said his father bought the truck not even a month ago and was going to be used for their family towing business. Maher works as a manager in the business and said because of the theft, they’re forced to close.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response

SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR

