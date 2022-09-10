Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
KATU.com
Vitae Springs Fire evacuation levels reduced; firefighters plan patrols to fight hot spots
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire officials, has given the go-ahead to further downgrade the evacuation levels for the Vitae Springs Fire near Salem. As of this afternoon, the following areas remain at a Level 1: Be Ready status. Vitae Springs Road between...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Northeast Portland is asking the public’s help in finding a tow truck they use for their business that was stolen from their home. Dillon Maher and Darcy Cadigan said their teal tow truck with purple flames was taken from their property sometime late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now there’s an empty space in their driveway where the truck used to sit. Maher said his father bought the truck not even a month ago and was going to be used for their family towing business. Maher works as a manager in the business and said because of the theft, they’re forced to close.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
KATU.com
Some evacuation orders reduced for McIver Fire burning in Clackamas County
ESTACADA, Ore. — Wildfire evacuation orders have been reduced Sunday morning for people living in Clackamas County after a fire broke out in Milo McIver State Park Friday night. A Level 3 “Go Now” order remains in effect for the McIver Fire, but it doesn’t extend far beyond the...
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
KATU.com
New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response
SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
KATU.com
All McIver Fire evacuations have been dropped, park to remained closed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County has lifted all the evacuations with the McIver Fire. Officials say that Milo McIver State Park will remain closed. Police will contact campers to assist them to recover any property they may have left behind during the evacuations.
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
Authorities: Man found dead in tent near potential IED
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent on Monday morning.
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
canbyfirst.com
Area Districts Respond to Overnight Brush Fires; Unrelated Crash Knocks Out Power to Canby PD
Canby-area residents awoke to eerie déjà vu, as the sky was turned hazy and yellow by smoke from nearby brush fires including one that burned 35 acres in and around Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada, evoking the start of the disastrous wildfires of September 2020 almost exactly two years ago.
Suspected teen arsonists allegedly set fire during Portland red flag warning
Three 18-year-old men were arrested for arson in Mt. Tabor early Sunday morning and face charges for starting dozens of fires around the park, according to Portland Fire.
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
PGE customers’ power being restored methodically
The process to turn the power back on also includes getting the substations and feeders, which can take time "depending on the terrain, potential damage to the system and other variables that impact safety," PGE said.
