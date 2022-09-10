PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Northeast Portland is asking the public’s help in finding a tow truck they use for their business that was stolen from their home. Dillon Maher and Darcy Cadigan said their teal tow truck with purple flames was taken from their property sometime late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now there’s an empty space in their driveway where the truck used to sit. Maher said his father bought the truck not even a month ago and was going to be used for their family towing business. Maher works as a manager in the business and said because of the theft, they’re forced to close.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO