Grayson County, KY

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff's deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Andrew Steven Hale, 37

Andrew Steven Hale, 37, of Millwood, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Andrew was born June 29th, 1985, in Harlan, KY. He was the son of Arthur D. Williams and Kathy Hale. Andrew was a man of immense compassion and honor. He enlisted in...
MILLWOOD, KY
First day for students at new Daviess County Middle School scheduled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) will welcome students for their first day in the new facility on October 17, which is the Monday following Daviess County Public Schools Fall Break. Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, the new facility will have a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Windy Hollow Speedway to soon return to action

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18. A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized. The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases. According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Officials Searching For Bowling Green Murder Suspect

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is now searching for a man as they continue their investigation of the murder of a Bowling Green woman. According to a social media post, deputies are searching for Damian Bowden, who is the father of Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian's apartment at 6099 Scottsville Road last week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
OWENSBORO, KY
Bowling Green reacts to "By Parties Unknown"

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words "disturbing", "sad" and "I had no idea" hung in the air. One viewer said "children are born loving, we teach them to hate." while another said "It's history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it's the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don't continue to happen."
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY

CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff's Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
CAVE CITY, KY
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women's health clinic

Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women's health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

