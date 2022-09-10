Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 trooper selected 2021 Trooper of the Year. Two other Post 4 officers honored.
Kentucky State Police held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington on Monday to honor troopers and officers for acts of bravery and service in 2021, including three officers from KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown. During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for...
k105.com
Andrew Steven Hale, 37
Andrew Steven Hale, 37, of Millwood, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Andrew was born June 29th, 1985, in Harlan, KY. He was the son of Arthur D. Williams and Kathy Hale. Andrew was a man of immense compassion and honor. He enlisted in...
First day for students at new Daviess County Middle School scheduled
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) will welcome students for their first day in the new facility on October 17, which is the Monday following Daviess County Public Schools Fall Break. Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, the new facility will have a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the […]
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Windy Hollow Speedway to soon return to action
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18. A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is […]
wevv.com
59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized. The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases. According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the...
k105.com
4 Grayson Co. elementary schools receive $2,500 to promote students’ physical activity
The four public elementary schools in Grayson County received a financial boost earmarked for promoting physical activity when the schools received $2,500 each during a ceremonial check presentation Friday night. The checks were presented to Wilkey, Lawler, Clarkson and Caneyville Elementary Schools at the Grayson County High School campus by...
wvih.com
Officials Searching For Bowling Green Murder Suspect
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for a man as they continue their investigation of the murder of a Bowling Green woman. According to a social media post, deputies are searching for Damian Bowden, who is the father of Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian’s apartment at 6099 Scottsville Road last week.
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
k105.com
Grayson Co. COVID cases drop more than 50%, positivity rate down nearly 31%
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Grayson County drastically dropped and the positivity rate decreased in a week-to-week comparison. For the week ending Sunday, the county reported 36 new cases of the virus to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), fewer than half of the 75 cases announced two weeks ago.
14news.com
KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
wnky.com
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
wdrb.com
Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
whopam.com
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
quicksie983.com
Public Meeting Will Gather Input and Feedback for Ring Road Extension Development South of Elizabethtown
The public meeting will be September 15th from 5pm to 8pm at New Hope Community Church, which is located at 34 Dee Street, Elizabethtown. Podcast: Download (Duration: 4:20 — 9.9MB)
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
