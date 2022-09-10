Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
East Tennessee food bank receives $235,000 grant from Publix
Publix is stepping up to hunger action month by donating $5.6 million to over 300 food banks, with over $225,000 going to a local food bank.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WSMV
Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
wvlt.tv
New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new initiative to discover the diverse species in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has led to the discoveries of nearly 100 types not previously seen in the park. The park’s nonprofit partner, Discover Life in America, launched Smokies Most Wanted and asked visitors to...
How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Tennessee awarding nearly $447M to expand broadband across state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee will be investing nearly $447 million to expand internet access across the state. The money will be used to provide broadband access to more than 150,000 underserved homes and businesses in 98 counties. Gov. Bill Lee and TN Dept. of Economic & Community Development...
indherald.com
The Yankees are coming! The Yankees are coming!
“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food. Sometimes the Stars and Stripes would be carried out to the gate of the door-yard by one of the girls, and the General and Staff would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers. Old gray-haired men would come out and seize the General’s hand, bidding him God-speed, and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us. The sufferings of these people have been terrible.”
wvlt.tv
Sunshine and sniffles? Fall allergies also kicking up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice, dry stretch! Most importantly, the mornings are well below average for now, but sunshine is heating is up quickly in the afternoons, with a build to around 90 degrees. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
Local TN counties see millions in broadband investment through ARPA funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has earmarked millions of dollars in investment for broadband internet in the area, according to a press release. In grants announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, over $446 million in grants will be spread throughout the state […]
On the musical map: New marker highlights greatness of the Everly Brothers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two rock 'n' roll legends are officially on the state's tourism map in Knoxville. A new "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker was unveiled Monday morning at Everly Brothers Park with members of the late Don and Phil Everly's family in attendance. "The Everly Brothers helped shape Tennessee's...
Where to get a flu shot in East Tennessee
As fall begins, so does flu season. Here's a list of some of the many places in East Tennessee where flu shots are readily available.
wvlt.tv
Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
wvlt.tv
UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced Monday the launch of a new podcast featuring two former Tennessee governors aimed at crossing party lines and inspiring conversation. You Might Be Right will be hosted by former governors Phil Bredesen, a...
Search turns up no trace of Tennessee hunter who went missing in Alaska
A team of four men that traveled to Alaska to search for a missing Stewart County man say they are ending their efforts after no trace of the man was found.
Comments / 1