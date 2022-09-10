Former WVU, IUP coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84

Frank Cignetti Sr., whose playing and coaching career spanned 50 years at IUP, Leechburg, Pitt, West Virginia and, finally, back to IUP where he enjoyed his greatest success, died Saturday. He was 84.

A 2013 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, his coaching legacy might be defined best by his words the day he coached his last game, a 38-23 IUP loss to California (Pa.) on Nov. 5, 2005.

“When you have the headset on, you live and die on every play,” he said.

Rich Ingold, a former Seton LaSalle and IUP quarterback and assistant coach under Cignetti, delivered the pregame speech before his coach’s final game.

“He was like a father figure,” Ingold said. “He taught me how to respect and handle life situations.”

Cignetti’s sons followed him into coaching. Frank Jr. is Pitt’s offensive coordinator, and Curt is the head coach at James Madison. Frank Cignetti coached Saturday in the Panthers’ game against Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium. Curt was on the sideline Saturday for James Madison’s 63-7 victory against Norfolk State.

Cignetti Sr. and his wife, Marlene, also have daughters Lisa Ann and Theresa.

Cignetti, a Washington Township native, began his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant at Leechburg, where he also taught biology. He ascended to head coach in 1962 and led Leechburg to a 10-0 record and the WPIAL Class A football championship in 1965.

“My first experience was at Leechburg, and we had a great run of players,” he said. “We were a small school in a steel town, and we had tough kids. We played up (in Class A) by choice, and we had success.

“When you’re a young coach, you have an ego, but you gain wisdom and realize it’s the players.”

Cignetti served as offensive backfield coach at Pitt from 1966-68 and Princeton in 1969 before he was hired as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator in 1970. He held that post through the 1975 season, when he was named the Mountaineers’ head coach, replacing Bobby Bowden.

After a 17-27 record in four seasons, he stepped down as West Virginia’s coach in 1979. He later returned to IUP — where he had been an NAIA All-American end — and served as the school’s athletic director from 1982-98. At the time of his last season at IUP, he was the third-winningest active coach in Division II.

He returned to coaching in 1986 as IUP’s head coach, compiling a 182-50-1 record and leading his teams to the Division II playoffs 13 times, with two berths each in semifinals and championship games.

Cignetti remains one of only three Hawks in the College Football Hall of Fame, joining defensive end Jim Haslett (2001) and fellow coach Chuck Klausing (1998). In 2013, IUP named its football field at George P. Miller Stadium as Frank Cignetti Field.

He was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996 on the basis of his playing career. The Hall of Fame’s by-laws prohibited the induction of current coaches. He also is a member of the Armstrong County, Indiana County, Alle-Kiski Valley and Western Pennsylvania sports halls of fame.

“Frank Cignetti had a fabulous career, winning more than 72% of his games and becoming a highly influential coach in Western Pennsylvania,” National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said. “He leaves behind a legacy that touched the lives of countless players and assistant coaches as well as his sons who have followed his path as highly respected college coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of loss.”