Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal
The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive
All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While...
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Camilla's Mourning Outfit Included A Small Detail Gifted To Her By The Queen
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has propelled her son, King Charles III, into the seat of the monarchy, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, now has the fancy new title of queen consort. Following the queen's death, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen heading to Buckingham Palace. The couple was dressed in all-black ensembles to reflect their period of mourning, and Camilla accessorized her dark dress with two of Queen Elizabeth's favorite jewelry items, a string of pearls and a brooch.
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff
Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.
Bill Maher Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For The Royal Family Amid The Queen's Death
While people around the world are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, comedian Bill Maher is using it as an opportunity to crack jokes and share how he really feels about the future of the royal family. During the September 9 episode of "Real Time," Maher joked that the...
Prince William's Friend Faces A Harsh Reality About His Role In The Monarchy
After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II left her mark — literally — on the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries. Her face is on money and stamps around the world and her initials are on flags, which means there are a number of things that will need to change now that the queen has died and her son is now King Charles III (via The Guardian). King Charles is expected to make some big changes to the monarchy, but some smaller changes are already in the works. William and Kate are now the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to the BBC. Changes have also come for David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.
Who Is Camilla Parker Bowles' Son?
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III and his family, including wife Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now queen consort. And, while sources have said that her two children — Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes — will not be receiving titles or security, it would make sense that the siblings will now find themselves in the spotlight.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Prince Harry's Heartbreaking Tribute To The Queen Shows How Special Their Relationship Was
As one of Queen Elizabeth II's most high-profile grandchildren, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has often been seen at royal events alongside his grandmother over the years. Recently, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out with William and Catherine, the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales, to interact with crowds near Windsor Castle (via ELLE). Well-wishers paved the streets to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, and to share their condolences with Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as their wives, Meghan and Catherine.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Here's How The Palace Is Getting Rid Of The Flowers At Buckingham
Since the news broke of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, thousands of spectators have flocked daily to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the monarch . Though at the age of 96 her death was inevitable, it has understandably left the U.K. sorrowful and grieving. In an unexpected...
Princess Anne's Heartfelt Statement About Her Final Hours With The Queen
The two royals who were with Queen Elizabeth II during the final hours before her death have become the two most public in the days since. King Charles III has officially ascended the throne — and aside from what body language experts speculate is a genuine reunion between Prince William, Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — it's Princess Anne who has been sharing the king's spotlight.
Howard Stern Lashes Out About Media Coverage Of The Queen's Death
Howard Stern never minces words, and it appears his limit on royal news updates has been reached. During the September 12 episode of his self-titled radio show on SiriusXM, Stern criticized news outlets for extensively covering the late Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death (via Daily Mail). The queen died on Thursday, September 8 after 70 years on the throne. The radio personality did not hold back, and voiced his frustrations at the heightened coverage.
The Simple Wreath Of Flowers On The Queen's Coffin Hides A Touching Tribute
As the cortege with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes its way to Edinburgh, many members of the public have gathered at the set vantage points to pay their respects. The procession will be stopping for a brief period of time at set locations, including Ballater, Dundee, and Aberdeen (via The Telegraph). Currently accompanying the cortege is the queen's daughter Princess Anne, her husband Sir Tim Laurence, and the minister of Crathie Kirk, according to WalesOnline. Crathie Kirk was the place of worship the queen frequented during her visits to Balmoral, as confirmed by The Church of Scotland.
