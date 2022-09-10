ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Cooper Drive

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:14 pm on September 9, 2022 in the 200 block of Cooper Drive.

Police said the victim drove himself to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for gunshot wounds that was sustained prior to his arrival.

The victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this shooting to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS.

