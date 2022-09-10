Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Cooper Drive

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:14 pm on September 9, 2022 in the 200 block of Cooper Drive.

Police said the victim drove himself to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for gunshot wounds that was sustained prior to his arrival.

The victim is listed in critical condition at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this shooting to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337)232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel