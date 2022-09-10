ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden

By Stephen Romney
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.

Elijah Anthony Sewell, 27, was charged Thursday in Weber County for stabbing two people in the early morning of Sept. 3rd. He faces two counts of Attempted Murder with a Dangerous Weapon and individual counts of Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the incident occurred around 1:30 am in the area of Lincoln Avenue and 25th Street, where Sewell stabbed one victim through the ribs into the right lung after he had attempted to break up a previous, unrelated fight Sewell was involved in.

The second victim had attempted to intervene upon seeing Sewell stab the first victim before the altercation ended up on the street, where he was then stabbed in the stomach. A film crew happened to be nearby and caught the moment of the attack on video, which was later provided to law enforcement.

Sewell then fled the scene and the victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

When officers spoke with the victims they gave a description matching Sewell, who was later located by officers and taken in for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights and speaking with a lawyer present, Sewell stated that the stabbings were done out of self defense.

Sewell was previously convicted of Domestic Violence Assault, which meant his possession of a weapon was illegal. When officers asked Sewell where the knife was located, he refused to tell them.

Sewell is currently being held without bail and has plead not guilty to all charges.

