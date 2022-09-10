Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council gets update on construction of new water plant
The Centralia City Council Monday night was told work continues towards a new water treatment plant. Andy Curry of Curry and Associates says plans are underway to have the water plant operators visit other plants to look at chemical feed systems to see which would be best for Centralia. They are also working with EFI of Centralia on development of some of the other equipment that will be used at the plant. Curry reported once crops are harvested in four or five weeks, soil borings will be completed that are needed for borings to be made for new water lines to be installed under the railroad tracks. The next step will then be building design.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What action would candidates for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District take on abortion?
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Candidates for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District on Thursday shared plans for what action they would take — and would not take — on abortion if elected in November. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District includes...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/15 – Ann Liner
Ann Liner, 65, of Odin, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Carlyle Healthcare in Carlyle, Illinois. Ann was born January 15, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Adam and Harriet (LeBouef) Liner. Ann is survived by her children: Paul Billiot, Jr. and wife Jamie of Centralia, Nicole...
southernillinoisnow.com
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
wgel.com
Damage At Hill’s Fort Site
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
wish989.com
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council to swear in new police chief; consider assistance to new Scooters Coffee
Centralia’s new Police Chief Christopher Locke will be sworn into office at Monday night’s city council meeting. Locke’s official first day on the job is Monday after his contract was approved by the council at their last meeting August 22nd. The council will also consider a resolution...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
southernillinoisnow.com
YMCA Coed Softball Scores From Tuesday
In Marion County YMCA/City of Salem coed softball, Eliminators beat Prestige Worldwide 10-4, Prestige then knocked off The Resistance 18-8, The JOD beat Odd Fellows 21-11.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
