3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages Dreams
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
FOX Carolina
Clemson supports Bryan Bresee while sister fights cancer
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The emotions were high for Bryan Bresee as he suited up in Death Valley. He walked onto the field and carried himself with grace, knowing he has his football family holding him up while his real family deals with uncertainty. A lot was on Bryan...
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother
Clemson players and coaches try to be there for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and sister Ella, who's battling cancer.
Police investigate death at 7-Eleven in Clemson
Police are investigating the death of a person Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven store in Clemson.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
FOX Carolina
TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good. You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan’s TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year. “We love to bring smiles....
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
FOX Carolina
SC, NC, GA schools rank among top national liberal arts colleges, says new report
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The new school year is now in full swing. Here at FOX Carolina, we know that can mean a stressful time for high school seniors applying for college. If you’re at a crossroads, or just want to know more about what schools have to offer, you might not have to look too far. The U.S. News & World Report include Carolina and Georgia schools in their list of top liberal arts colleges in the country.
FOX Carolina
#BleedPurple: Furman announces partnership with The Blood Connection
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University Athletics announced a new partnership with The Blood Connection (TBC). The university said The Blood Connection will host multiple blood drives on campus this year as part of its #BleedPurple campaign. TBS will make a $10 donation to the Paladin Scholarship Fund for each donor.
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
FOX Carolina
How does Greenville County fix our roads?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
FOX Carolina
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads. West...
