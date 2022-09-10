Read full article on original website
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles
The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”
Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. Link: abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/rapper-pnb-rock-fatally-shot-los-angeles-restaurant-89816296. Source: ABC News: Entertainment. Topics. 200 items. * Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica
Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
Drakeo The Ruler's Ex-Landlord Seeking $100K From Estate Over Back Rent + Damages
Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler’s former landlord is reportedly suing the late rapper’s estate for over $100,000 in back rent and damages. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Oliver Omidvar was renting Drakeo a place in Hollywood Hills in June 2021 for $14,500 per month. Omidvar...
LA County Approves Plan To End COVID-19 Tenant Protections At End Of Year
After Dec. 31, many renters in L.A. County will no longer be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
L.A. council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez.
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million
Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South LA
Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
