Los Angeles, CA

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles

The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”

Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. Link: abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/rapper-pnb-rock-fatally-shot-los-angeles-restaurant-89816296. Source: ABC News: Entertainment. Topics. 200 items. * Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles...
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Fire Closes Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Three fire trucks responded to an early morning kitchen fire at Peet's Coffee on 14th Street and Montana Avenue Saturday morning. A note on the door said "unfortunately last night's power outage caused a small fire. We will remain closed until the store is cleaned and ready for customers and staff. Thank you for understanding. " A photo of the sign is at the bottom of this story.
The Associated Press

For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
An Uniquely Designed Home in Palos Verdes Estate Set Atop The Bluffs Overlooking The Pacific Ocean Hits The Market for $7.499 Million

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estate. The Home in Palos Verdes Estate, an extraordinary custom estate with an expansive eco-friendly motor court and uniquely designed accents offering spectacular views of Santa Monica bay is now available for sale. This home located at 1328 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Peninsula, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Dees (Phone: 424-281-6848) & Allison Lutz (Phone: 424-230-3700) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estate.
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

