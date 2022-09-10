ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck in Jackson County, sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RooFZ_0hqC5J0r00

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A thief is behind bars after a half-day hunt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they captured the suspect that stole a truck and trailer from Hoschton and wrecked off I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoors on JD Brooks Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the help of several law enforcement agencies and first responders, the suspect is in cuffs.

Job well done to all who assisted in this half day hunt.

Hall County Deputy Adams and his K9 Ann, she's a good tracker. Our Deputies, Investigators, Chief Hill, GSP Troopers, GSP Aviation, Jefferson Fire- Lawrence, West Jackson Fire Chief Stephens, Jonathan Gaines and his partner, Jackson County CI and their K9 for helping keep this perimeter so this guy couldn't get away from the area.

Sheriff Couch, thank you for loaning us Ann and Deputy Adams.

Thank you to the I-85 DOT workers also.

A long afternoon and jail was the answer.

A good outcome and every one is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briars.

— Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, it appears the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuMQq_0hqC5J0r00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Property Crime#Sugar Hill Outdoors#Gsp Aviation#Jefferson Fire Lawrence#The I 85 Dot#Jackson County Sheriff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy