City of Erie recognizes direct care professionals
The City of Erie is honoring local direct service professionals and recognizing their work as care providers. The professionals of Lakeshore Community Services are being recognized for caring for people with disabilities now and throughout the height of the pandemic… with no days off. The mayor of Erie told us this initiative is one he […]
County set to Move Forward on Landbank, Other Projects
WARREN, Pa. – County officials are set to move forward on several projects, including a landbank initiative. During Monday’s work session, Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said that information was heading out to municipalities as soon as next week. A landbank is a government or nonprofit entity established to temporarily...
Sheriff Launches New Push Responding To NY’s Concealed Carry Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new push to help law enforcement easily identify businesses welcoming lawful concealed carry practices is underway in Chautauqua County. “It’s basically a 8 ½ by 11 poster that businesses or private residences can place on their window acknowledging the new law that came out that went into effect this month. That anybody going into a private residence or business, if they were to carry a weapon into there, they could be violating the law. The way the law is written it that you have a signage stating that you’re allowing them into the private business with a concealed carry weapon,” explains Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone.
“A Lot of Positive Feedback”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Warren County School District students are in the midst of their first 5-day week of school, but the district has received “a lot of positive feedback” through the first seven days of the school year. Superintendent Amy Stewart told the WCSD Board of Directors...
New safety concerns being reviewed for PennDOT’s Bayfront Improvement Project
Two weeks after an injunction request was filed in federal court to stop construction of the proposed Bayfront Parkway Project, that request was withdrawn. Erie’s NAACP and PennFuture filed the request arguing that they have concerns with potential noise, pollution, and a lack of access to the waterfront after the completion of the project for […]
Defunct garbage company due in court over cleanup of transfer station
A legal battle involving a now defunct trash disposal company will be in Crawford County Court Tuesday afternoon. This is what the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg looked like when the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered a cleanup in August. Now, Judge Francis Schultz is being asked to enforce that order. A spokesperson […]
Barnhart Transportation gives back to two local organizations
Most people golf to get a little better at the game or relax after a hard day’s work. But some golf to make life better for others. Such is the case for the staff and customers at Barnhart Transportation of North East. Barnhart handed out two checks on Monday, totaling nearly $40,000, from a golf […]
$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
Lockdown Set to Perform at Albion Area Fair this Friday
From the big county fairs to the small community fairs, it's safe to say we've had our fair share of fair fun this summer. The annual Albion area fair kicked off on Tuesday, out in western Erie county. Organizers call it the biggest little fair around. They said the mission...
Mayville Suing Chautauqua County for $2.5 Million Over Well Contamination
The summons filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, September 9 cited the desire to recover damages for the contamination of wells supplying the Village’s public water-supply system. The summons said the contamination was caused use of by aqueous film forming foam during certain training exercises held in the Village.
Erie County Saw Average of 59 New Cases per Day over Past Few Weeks; 4 Additional Deaths Reported
Erie County Department of Health is reporting 832 cases of COVID-19 from August 30th to September 12th. There was an average of 59 cases, however, new case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County. There were 4 deaths...
Uplinger Sworn in as Part-Time Youngsville Police Officer
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – At Monday’s Youngsville Borough Council meeting, John Uplinger was sworn in as a part-time police officer. Uplinger will serve under Youngsville Borough Chief of Police Todd Mineweaser.
Sponsored Content — Bigger and Better Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for Sept. 23-25
WARREN, Pa. – After two years of limitations, the Jakes Rocks Trail Fest promises to be bigger and better than it’s ever been. When mountain bikers and trail enthusiasts converge on the Trails at Jakes Rocks from Sept. 23-25, they’ll find not just world-class trails to explore, but much more as well.
Rating Watch Issued For Butler Health System
A new report shows that there is a level of concern about the finances of Butler Health System. Fitch Ratings, who is a leading American credit rating agency, recently placed Butler Health System on a rating watch. Essentially, the group says that the healthcare agency is in a difficult financial...
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 14
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Doyle to lead Erie Catholic School System athletics
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Catholic School System has hired a new athletic director. Mike Doyle will lead the system-wide athletics for preschool through 8th-grade students. Doyle had served as aquatics manager for Cathedral Preparatory School. He is a graduate of John Carroll University and a lifelong Erie resident. Doyle starts his new position at Erie Catholic […]
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer.
First Lutheran to host Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Free Books for Kids Town
WARREN, Pa. – First Lutheran Church in Warren will be hosting a drive-thru spaghetti dinner to benefit Free Books for Kids Town on Sept. 20. The event will run from 4:27 p.m. to 6:21 p.m. on the 20th and is by donation. Free Books for Kids Town is a...
McKean K9’s Attend Senior Expo/Fall Music Fest
K9s with the County Detective Bureau K9 Unit attended the Senior Expo in Kane with the District Attorney Friday. DA Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement that The expo was sponsored by Representative Marty Causer. On Saturday, K9s LG and Nico visited with children at the Fall Music and Art Fest...
