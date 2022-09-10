Quinn Ewers exits game with apparent shoulder injury

Quinn Ewers was lighting up the Alabama defense until a red zone shoulder injury might have ended his day. Sound familiar?

After landing a haymaker throw to Xavier Worthy, Ewers scrambled in the pocket on a red zone play before throwing the ball away. A late hit by an Alabama defender forced Ewers onto his shoulder and sent him to the locker room.

Ewers looked like a seasoned veteran on the two drives. The freshman signal-caller went a scorching 9-for-12 for 134 yards passing.

One incompletion was forced from Xavier Worthy’s grasp as he fell in the end zone. Another was a missed pass interference call in the end zone.

Hudson Card will have an opportunity to erase last year’s performances from memory. Albeit, it would be an unfortunate end to a promising start for Ewers. Moving forward, Texas knows it has a star in Quinn Ewers if healthy.