Missing 17-year-old girl located safe in Georgia

By Chynesah Sims
 3 days ago

UPDATE: According to FBI Atlanta, Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Linek walked into a local police department late this afternoon and she has been reunited with her father.

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking help in finding a missing 17-year-old, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari.

According to FBI Atlanta, Linek flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on September 6th and was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport that morning.

FBI agents have confirmed she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown male around 10am. Linek has not been seen since.

The photos provided of Linek in plaid pants are from Hartsfield on the day she was last seen.

FBI Atlanta ASAC Chris Macrae and Linek’s father will address the media at 3pm Saturday in front of FBI Atlanta HQ. Location: 3000 Flowers Road South.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the FBI’s Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

