Contra Costa County, CA

KRON4 News

New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Chamber launches Hispanic business committee

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 14, 2022) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Concord Chamber is introducing a new committee – Negocios Hispanos de Concord, also known as Negocios Hispanos for short, or the Hispanic Business Committee. This Chamber committee was created by local entrepreneurs and individuals involved in the community eager to make a difference by assisting local Hispanic businesses in our area.
CONCORD, CA
kuic.com

Check Out The California Native Plant Sale in Benicia!

The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Willis L. Jepson Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1400 East Second Street in Benicia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The online sale is available at www.jepson.cnps.org for link to the on line store September 19-25, pick up at sale or in Fairfield on October 1, 2022. The single most important factor in successfully gardening with native plants is to choose plants that naturally occur in your area. The plants at these semi-annual sales are grown at the Chapter's nursery in Vallejo, which follows best management practices to produce biologically clean and healthy nursery stock for its customers. All plants available at the Native Plant Sale are selected to thrive in Solano County and are posted on the Willis L. Jepson website: www.jepson.cnps.org. Looking for the perfect native plant for your site? CNPS partnered with the UC Berkeley Jepson Herbarium to create a powerful native plant database that helps you discover the plants best suited to your property using: www.Calscape.org.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County CPS failed to protect Sophia Mason, petition states

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Sophia Mason’s family knew the eight-year-old Hayward girl’s life was in grave danger living with her biological mother and mother’s boyfriend. The girl’s grandmother and aunt made repeated pleas to Alameda County CPS to investigate abuse and neglect. But time and time again, CPS did nothing, according to a newly-filed wrongful […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?

Only in the Bay Area can three coffee shops thrive on just one block — stretching between Oakland and Berkeley — and can do so in the spirit of community, not competition. Living around the corner from this stretch of College Avenue between Claremont and Alcatraz for the past decade plus, I’ve often speculated about how so many coffee joints (Cole Coffee, Philz Coffee, and Peet’s Coffee — not even counting the to-go only Starbucks located inside Safeway) manage to not only survive, but flourish.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests

The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
BRENTWOOD, CA

