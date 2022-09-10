Read full article on original website
Related
New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
Festival-goers bring COVID-19 back from Burning Man
Typically when people return from Burning Man, they report respiratory issues from the fine dust out in the desert, but this time around they’re reporting cases of COVID-19.
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Chamber launches Hispanic business committee
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 14, 2022) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Concord Chamber is introducing a new committee – Negocios Hispanos de Concord, also known as Negocios Hispanos for short, or the Hispanic Business Committee. This Chamber committee was created by local entrepreneurs and individuals involved in the community eager to make a difference by assisting local Hispanic businesses in our area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuic.com
Check Out The California Native Plant Sale in Benicia!
The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Willis L. Jepson Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1400 East Second Street in Benicia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The online sale is available at www.jepson.cnps.org for link to the on line store September 19-25, pick up at sale or in Fairfield on October 1, 2022. The single most important factor in successfully gardening with native plants is to choose plants that naturally occur in your area. The plants at these semi-annual sales are grown at the Chapter's nursery in Vallejo, which follows best management practices to produce biologically clean and healthy nursery stock for its customers. All plants available at the Native Plant Sale are selected to thrive in Solano County and are posted on the Willis L. Jepson website: www.jepson.cnps.org. Looking for the perfect native plant for your site? CNPS partnered with the UC Berkeley Jepson Herbarium to create a powerful native plant database that helps you discover the plants best suited to your property using: www.Calscape.org.
Alameda County CPS failed to protect Sophia Mason, petition states
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Sophia Mason’s family knew the eight-year-old Hayward girl’s life was in grave danger living with her biological mother and mother’s boyfriend. The girl’s grandmother and aunt made repeated pleas to Alameda County CPS to investigate abuse and neglect. But time and time again, CPS did nothing, according to a newly-filed wrongful […]
kprl.com
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
pioneerpublishers.com
District decision leaves uncertain fate for 70-year-old school radio station
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 13, 2022) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) board voted last month to “get out of the radio station business,” as Superintendent Adam Clark put it, marking the end of an era for the seven-decade journey of 90.5 KVHS. The student-built radio...
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
pioneerpublishers.com
Award-winning Concord Taco Trail and Passport ready for 2022 Taco Trail challenge
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 13, 2022) — Nearly 40 Concord taquerias and restaurants make up the Concord Taco Trail. Consisting of mostly small and family-owned spots, each Taco Trail location offers authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine. The trail comes with a FREE companion passport that can be downloaded onto your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down
The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
oaklandside.org
How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?
Only in the Bay Area can three coffee shops thrive on just one block — stretching between Oakland and Berkeley — and can do so in the spirit of community, not competition. Living around the corner from this stretch of College Avenue between Claremont and Alcatraz for the past decade plus, I’ve often speculated about how so many coffee joints (Cole Coffee, Philz Coffee, and Peet’s Coffee — not even counting the to-go only Starbucks located inside Safeway) manage to not only survive, but flourish.
San Bruno BART station closes after dead person found on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
Comments / 1