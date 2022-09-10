Read full article on original website
Ashland County Fair’s Buckeye Barn to become a historical center
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair has begun utilizing the historic Buckeye Barn to be a historical center with a focus on the agricultural history of the county. The currently red painted barn is located on the west side of the fairgrounds which has historically been close to the racetrack. Over the years, the unique building has been used to stall the racehorses, as storage, for various displays, and craft shows, while maintaining the historically significance.
Fall Family Festival set for Sept. 16 at North Lake Park in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 4th annual Fall Family Festival at North Lake Park, 268 Hope Rd., Mansfield, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16. This community festival is in partnership with Richland County Children Services and...
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
Cleveland Clinic outpatient medical center to be built in Middleburg Heights
The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights. Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full...
Braintree hosts first CONNECTED Mansfield networking event
MANSFIELD -- Networking events can often feel inaccessible. Chris Borja never wanted to interrupt group conversations when trying to expand his network and he felt people who attended events were in a race to trade business cards. Borja founded the CONNECTED Networking Group to focus on building personal relationships in...
Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
Railroad Crossing on Ohio 61 to close Sept. 19 for repairs
SHELBY -- The following road work notice has been released for Richland County by the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, Sept. 19 for railroad crossing repairs.
World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend
MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
Richland County releases list of August's building permits
MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of August. These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department.
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
Mansfield Sr. grad's play "The Family Matters" to be staged Sept. 16 at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus
MANSFIELD -- Writer and director Effie James Jr., a Mansfield Senior graduate, believes the stories of today’s modern families deserve to be told through music and the performing arts. His most recent production is entitled “The Family Matters,” a story about the diverse and eclectic Reynolds family and how...
Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
Richland County Young Marines invites youth & adults
MANSFIELD -- The Young Marines, a national youth organization, invites adults and youth to join the Richland County Young Marines in Mansfield. Units are led by dedicated adult volunteers who mentor and guide youth members.
Paramore brings hometown view to Ashland City Schools interim supt. job
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will be led by one of its own beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Ashland High School graduate Steve Paramore, Class of 1999, and the City Schools Business Manager, was selected to be the district's interim superintendent during a school board meeting last week.
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location
The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
I-76 reopens hours after crash closed the highway
Interstate 76 Eastbound has closed because of a crash.
Fall migration now underway for many species of wildlife in Northeast Ohio
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Find a field filled with flowers in the early fall and it may be all a flutter. Monarch butterflies are coming across Lake Erie. They stop to rest and feed up for their long migration to Mexico, but they aren't the only things moving south.
Fredericktown looks to increase communication between district & parents
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Supt. Gary Chapman discussed increased communication plans between the district and community at Tuesday's September board of education meeting. Newsletter designer Monica Leichtenberg, distributed a prototype of the upcoming newsletter to board members and Chapman, detailing what the letter will showcase.
