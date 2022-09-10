ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair has begun utilizing the historic Buckeye Barn to be a historical center with a focus on the agricultural history of the county. The currently red painted barn is located on the west side of the fairgrounds which has historically been close to the racetrack. Over the years, the unique building has been used to stall the racehorses, as storage, for various displays, and craft shows, while maintaining the historically significance.

