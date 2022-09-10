ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland County Fair’s Buckeye Barn to become a historical center

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair has begun utilizing the historic Buckeye Barn to be a historical center with a focus on the agricultural history of the county. The currently red painted barn is located on the west side of the fairgrounds which has historically been close to the racetrack. Over the years, the unique building has been used to stall the racehorses, as storage, for various displays, and craft shows, while maintaining the historically significance.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fall Family Festival set for Sept. 16 at North Lake Park in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 4th annual Fall Family Festival at North Lake Park, 268 Hope Rd., Mansfield, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16. This community festival is in partnership with Richland County Children Services and...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Mansfield, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Clinic outpatient medical center to be built in Middleburg Heights

The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights. Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Braintree hosts first CONNECTED Mansfield networking event

MANSFIELD -- Networking events can often feel inaccessible. Chris Borja never wanted to interrupt group conversations when trying to expand his network and he felt people who attended events were in a race to trade business cards. Borja founded the CONNECTED Networking Group to focus on building personal relationships in...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks

MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend

MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County

MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Young Marines invites youth & adults

MANSFIELD -- The Young Marines, a national youth organization, invites adults and youth to join the Richland County Young Marines in Mansfield. Units are led by dedicated adult volunteers who mentor and guide youth members.
MANSFIELD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location

The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
LORAIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown looks to increase communication between district & parents

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Supt. Gary Chapman discussed increased communication plans between the district and community at Tuesday's September board of education meeting. Newsletter designer Monica Leichtenberg, distributed a prototype of the upcoming newsletter to board members and Chapman, detailing what the letter will showcase.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

