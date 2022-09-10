Read full article on original website
theScore
Von Miller: Fournette's block on Parsons must be eliminated from NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's viral hit on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during Sunday's game didn't sit well with some around the NFL. Fournette hit Parsons during a pass play when the Cowboys pass-rusher was already engaged with Bucs offensive tackle Josh Wells. No penalty was called.
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
theScore
Nebraska fires head coach Frost after 1-2 start
Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, the school announced. The decision comes one day after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern despite entering the game as 23.5-point favorites. The defeat dropped Nebraska to 1-2 on the season. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will...
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
theScore
Notre Dame's Buchner likely out for year with shoulder injury
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will likely miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Fortuna. Buchner suffered an AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's loss...
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?
As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
theScore
Colts, Texans settle for tie in season opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth...
theScore
49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
theScore
Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, has chance to play Week 2
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, reports NFL.com Kevin Patra. There's a chance Jones plays this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his X-Rays reportedly came back negative. The 24-year-old's injury isn't considered serious, but the Patriots will...
theScore
Report: Prescott to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks following surgery on his throwing hand due to an injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott, who sustained a fracture near his thumb, underwent successful surgery Monday to...
4 cars were scorched after tailgating disaster at Patriots-Dolphins (Video)
Four cars were scorched after tailgating disaster at Patriots-Dolphins. Imagine leaving an NFL game and getting back to your car only to discover it caught on fire while you were sipping a beer and watching the game. That’s exactly what happened to at least four, maybe more, people who attended...
theScore
How Matt Ryan can amplify his NFL legacy with the Colts
How would history remember Matt Ryan if the Atlanta Falcons didn't blow that 28-3 lead?. Ryan was the league's MVP in 2016 and maintained that form in Super Bowl LI, when he threw touchdowns on either side of halftime to push Tom Brady's New England Patriots to the brink of embarrassment. A six-yard swing pass to Tevin Coleman gave Atlanta its 25-point edge midway through the third quarter. Ryan raced to mob Coleman in the end zone, justifiably thrilled.
theScore
NFL futures: Week 1 evidence to guide season-long bets
A lot happened in Week 1 of the NFL season - and for every two things we were ready for, there was an unexpected occurrence. The season-long props and futures markets have been shuffled up, and after going over the oddsboard, there are a few bets worth adding based on even the smallest of lessons we've learnt from the first week.
Lions fans get into wild street fight following heartbreaking loss to Eagles (Video)
Lions fans got into a bizarre street fight featuring people on the floor, punches and dance moves after losing to the Eagles. The NFL is back and so are the wild and crazy antics of NFL fans. In Week 1, Lions fans supplied an early entry for most WTF fan...
Eagles Happy With a Win but Critics are Already Circling Jonathan Gannon
Expectations come at a price and style points are one of them
theScore
Sarkisian channels Alabama's Saban: Texas must avoid 'rat poison'
Steve Sarkisian fell just short of beating his former boss Nick Saban when Texas fell 20-19 to Alabama. However, Sarkisian echoed a similar phrase from the Crimson Tide coach on Monday when warning his team about buying into the national praise following last Saturday's contest. "First of all, to quote...
theScore
AP Poll: Georgia reclaims No. 1 over Alabama after upset-filled Saturday
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented...
theScore
Bucs' Godwin, Smith suffer injuries in win over Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their season with a win Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys but lost wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith to injury. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury, while Smith was ruled out with an elbow issue. Godwin was playing in his first game...
