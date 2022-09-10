Read full article on original website
Are You More Creative Than You Think?
Everyday creativity involves being open to new experiences and originality in daily life. Children are naturally creative, and adults can also cultivate our own creativity in simple, day-to-day experiences. Trying something new, embracing play, and changing up your usual routines are just some ways to kick-start your creativity today. Last...
Become a Limitless Person
A limitless person is someone without end, limit, or boundary; they are the captain of their own ship. Limitless people do not curse what gets in their way. Instead they look at each curveball that life throws as an opportunity for growth. The personalities of limitless people are in alignment...
How Disaster Can Inspire Human Connection
Historical and psychological research suggests that in collective crises, people are generally inspired to act with compassion, not selfishness. In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic people reported feeling inspired to connect, and that their interactions were more meaningful. Our drive to connect is a hidden asset that may...
The Masculine Mystique: Helping Men Find Their True Self
What is a man? It’s a pervasive question that enters the realm of therapy when male clients come to me to address their varied issues. No matter what the issue is—addiction, marital problems, or work/life balance—it invariably touches on the question of masculinity. Women tend to have...
Small Change Works, but It's a Hard Sell
Our human nature can get in the way of embracing small, progressive changes to succeed at weight loss. Small change for weight loss emphasizes strategies that promote permanent behavior change. Making small changes over time requires rewarding effort and process. Let’s face it… most of us are motivated by success....
Your Life Matters, Learn to Feel It
To find your life’s purpose, it is essential that you commit yourself to taking action. Reflecting on your experiences will offer guidance in finding meaning in your life. For a sense of purpose in life, build on what gives you small moments of meaning. In a world seemingly gone...
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
How to Increase Civility: The Important Role of the Correspondence Bias
There are many possible causes for people’s behaviors. Some lie within the person (their character) and some lie outside (situational factors). The correspondence bias is our tendency to blame people’s bad behaviors on their character and discount situational factors. If we challenge ourselves to think of possible situational...
"Walking the Talk" with Parallel Process
Parallel Process is our striving to practice our values at all levels of organizational operations. It is the work of “walking the talk.”. In a post-2020 context, the frameworks provided by traditional trauma-informed approaches feel increasingly incomplete. Informed by more collective, asset-based, and systems-informed trauma research, Parallel Process can...
2 Ways to Conquer Your Borderline Tendencies
People with BPD are prone to forming unstable or difficult bonds, especially in the context of romantic relationships. Using effective emotion-regulation strategies to overcome challenges alongside your significant other is important for staying together. If your partner has proven themselves to be fair and generous over time, it may be...
Connecting With Others Has Benefits
Loneliness and social isolation can have negative impacts on physical and mental health. With friendships and business relationships, it is easy to forget we're still humans and a positive compliment can go a long way. Research says people appreciate it when someone reaches out to them, even if some time...
Why Do We Watch Shows About Work After Work?
TV programs reflect deeper themes beyond the show's setting: Shows about work are really about relationships, power dynamics, and moral values. In times of disruption, TV shows can provide comfort, escapism, and reaffirm order. Connecting with TV characters can help people reflect on what they find meaningful in their own...
How to Honor the 4 Types of Hunger
We are born natural, intuitive eaters, but as we get older, many factors sometimes can inhibit our ability to intuitively eat. The intuitive eating framework recognizes four different types of hunger. "Honor your hunger" is one of the ten principles of the intuitive eating framework. With some practice, we can...
Crazy Rich, Multicultural, Asians
According to a 2022 Gallup survey, 41 percent of Americans reported "a great deal" of worry about race relations. The US must push for a comprehensive, nuanced understanding of race and multiculturalism in homes, classrooms, and workplaces. By Yoo Eun Kim and Yoo Jung Kim, M.D. My sister and I...
Adverse Effects of Ultra-Processed Foods on Mental Health
Consumption of ultra-processed foods has increased over the past 20 years across almost every segment of the U.S. population. Researchers have found that higher daily intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with a substantially higher risk of dementia. Researchers have also reported that those who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed...
The Science Behind Trauma-Informed Yoga in Corrections
The suicide rate among correctional officers is twice that of the general population. Chronic stress has a debilitating influence on physical and mental wellbeing. Trauma-informed yoga provides a simple, yet effective approach to combatting stress. This is a follow-up post to last month’s, Yoga as a Stress-Reducer for Corrections Professionals,...
Is It Real Grief We Feel for the Queen?
Many loved the queen, but suggesting her loss will trigger a grief reaction in the public belittles the pain of real bereavement. Love can take many shapes and have many intensities. Life would be unbearable if we did go into full grief reactions when somebody we never met dies. Many...
AI Researchers Decode Speech From Thoughts Without Brain Surgery
The advanced pattern-recognition capabilities of AI deep learning offer new glimmer of hope of a noninvasive solution to help patients who are unable to speak due to neurodegenerative diseases or injury to the brain or spinal cord. A new study by researchers affiliated with Meta AI show how artificial intelligence deep learning can decode speech from noninvasive recordings of brain activity, a step forward in providing an alternative to solutions that require invasive open brain surgery to implant brain-computer interface devices.
6 Signs of Social Isolation Schema
People with social isolation schema may have grown up feeling like they don’t belong, and like there’s something wrong with them. They may avoid people and find relationships fake and exhausting, and may feel they can relax and be themselves only when they’re alone. Letting go of...
Why You Should Do a Friends Cleanse Periodically
A friends cleanse encourages your to review your friendships and shed the ones that don't belong in your life. Ask yourself 10 questions about your friends. If the answer to at least one is yes, then consider cleansing that person from your circles. A proper friends cleanse can leave you...
