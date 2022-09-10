ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 2

Related
thebrag.com

“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Glenn Close
Person
James Gunn
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Kevin Feige
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Marvel Comics#Reality Tv#Film Star#Kardashians#Channel 4#Mcu
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"

Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ

It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fans praise Brie Larson’s ‘legendary’ response to trolling over Captain Marvel role

Brie Larson’s recent Twitter post has been praised by Marvel fans, after the actor addressed her her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) during a recent interview. Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel, Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.When asked how long she would be playing the role, Larson told Variety: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” Fans said they were “heartbroken” by her answer.The Academy Award-winner made...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls

"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy