Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
thebrag.com
“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
Billionaire Kim Kardashian Reveals the 3 Things She Wants but Can’t Have
Billionaire reality star Kim Kardashian revealed the three things she wants that even she can’t buy.
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian: What Really Happened Between the 2 Stars?
There were rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber dated years ago. But did the two stars really have a romantic relationship?
Kim Kardashian Has A Net Worth Of $1.8B, And Will Now Become A Private Equity Investor
Watch out Blackstone Inc BX, Kim Kardashian is making her way into private equity. The 41-year-old reality TV personality is collaborating with Jay Sammons, a former executive at Carlyle Group CG, to found SKKY Partners, a PE group that will make investments in rapidly expanding companies across a variety of industries, including hospitality, media, and consumer goods.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
Fans praise Brie Larson’s ‘legendary’ response to trolling over Captain Marvel role
Brie Larson’s recent Twitter post has been praised by Marvel fans, after the actor addressed her her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) during a recent interview. Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel, Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.When asked how long she would be playing the role, Larson told Variety: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” Fans said they were “heartbroken” by her answer.The Academy Award-winner made...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls
"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range?. The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City.
