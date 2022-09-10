Read full article on original website
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN JOSE – Last week, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees, local wildlife hospitals were flooded with baby squirrels who tumbled out of their nests looking for relief from the heat. Now, the heat is on the hospitals as they try to care for them all.Things have cooled off a bit, so the local wildlife has had a chance to chill out. At the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, last week was when things started getting a little crazy."This past Monday, we had 14 squirrels come in in an hour. People were lined up outside the gate to get in when...
San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management (DEM) warned residents to stay clear of McLaren Park Monday morning as they were conducting a disaster response drill with a helicopter. Most residents of San Francisco know that when the sound of a chopper is overhead it's generally because the news copters are...
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning in Almaden Quicksilver Park. Officials told KTVU a 50-60 foot Oak tree fell onto the hikers as they were walking along the Mine Hill trail and trapped them. "The side of the...
San Francisco-based Patreon, a lifeline for musicians, bloggers, and creatives, laid off 80 employees, or about 17% of its staff. They’re closing offices in Europe, but not San Francisco, and The Verge describes the layoffs as “Part of a larger trend of companies laying off employees they hired during the pandemic.” [The Verge]
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
At least two people were struck by cars and injured during a sideshow that broke out in San Francisco around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Pine Street. Video from the incident shows two people being violently hit, and the extent of their injuries is not known. [KTVU]
