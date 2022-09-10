ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
SANTA ROSA, CA
County
Contra Costa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wildlife rescue in San Jose sees influx of injured baby squirrels after record heat

SAN JOSE – Last week, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees, local wildlife hospitals were flooded with baby squirrels who tumbled out of their nests looking for relief from the heat. Now, the heat is on the hospitals as they try to care for them all.Things have cooled off a bit, so the local wildlife has had a chance to chill out. At the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, last week was when things started getting a little crazy."This past Monday, we had 14 squirrels come in in an hour. People were lined up outside the gate to get in when...
SAN JOSE, CA
Person
John Muir
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRON4 News

Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: At Least Two Injured During SF Sideshow

At least two people were struck by cars and injured during a sideshow that broke out in San Francisco around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Pine Street. Video from the incident shows two people being violently hit, and the extent of their injuries is not known. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

