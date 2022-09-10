ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Nurse on Spirit Airlines flight helps save baby who stopped breathing

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, John Lynch
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G4vQ_0hqC3wvQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyfno_0hqC3wvQ00

(WTRF/NEXSTAR) – Passengers flying with Spirit Airlines erupted in applause after a nurse helped save a baby who stopped breathing on a recent flight, video from the plane shows.

The incident, which unfolded on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, was first reported by Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Orlando news outlet WOFL. Cassette was also a passenger on the flight, where he captured video of the relieved passengers.

On Twitter, Cassette explained that the 3-month-old baby’s parents were “terrified” when the child stopped breathing. Luckily, nurse Tamara Panzino was also on the flight, and reportedly massaged the baby’s chest and legs until she started breathing again, according to WOFL.

In the video, the baby can even be seen smiling after the incident.

“We thank our crew and Guest for the quick response,” a representative for Spirit Airlines said in a statement shared with Nexstar.

“Our Flight Attendants are trained to respond to medical emergencies onboard and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical professionals traveling on the flight.”

It’s unclear what caused the infant to stop breathing, though her parents indicated that they had never experienced any similar incidents in the past, according to Cassette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Pooler passes new marijuana possession ordinance

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler has a new marijuana possession ordinance. Anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana will now be tried in Pooler municipal court, in an attempt to speed up the process. Before, it could take years for offenders to get a date in Chatham County Superior Court. […]
POOLER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Flight Attendants#Wofl
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSAV News 3

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
FLORENCE, SC
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the roof started to collapse, she pulled […]
RED CROSS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy