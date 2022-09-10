ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

UPDATE: 1 man killed, anther wounded in stabbing outside Mineshaft bar, police say

By Jeremiah Dobruck
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after being stabbed outside the Mineshaft bar in Long Beach late Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said the men were attacked during an argument at around 11:45 p.m. It appears the two victims were trying to get a man to move along from the front of the bar at 1720 E. Broadway when he attacked, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia.

The attacker fled before police could arrive, and officers aided the two victims until fire personnel got there and transported them both to a local hospital, where one of them later died, according to the LBPD. Police identified him as Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old Long Beach resident.

The Mineshaft is a well-known LGBTQ bar, but police said they so far have no indication the attack was a hate crime. The motive, however, remains under investigation, police said.

In a statement posted on the bar’s Facebook page the Mineshaft’s owners, Jeff and Rhonda Darling, said they were “deeply saddened by this senseless violence.”

“My heart goes out to the love ones of the person that lost his life and the family and friends of the person still hospitalized,” the statement continued. “Love will bring our neighborhood together and not let violence win.”

A detailed description of the attacker wasn’t immediately available.

Long Beach police asked anyone with information to contact d etectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting lacrimestoppers.org .

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the information that one of the victims had died, the deceased victim’s name and the statement from the Mineshaft’s owners. It’s also been updated to correct the time of the attack, which police originally said happened early Saturday morning.

3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach

The post UPDATE: 1 man killed, anther wounded in stabbing outside Mineshaft bar, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Suspect in fatal Long Beach bar stabbing arrested

A suspect wanted for a stabbing at a Long Beach gay bar has been arrested, three days after one of his alleged victims died from his wounds. Long Beach police detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls of Long Beach at an undisclosed location Tuesday. Police believe Smalls is the assailant who stabbed and killed Christopher Finley, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting

GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
GLENDORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted

One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured

Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hate Crime#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd

BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
BELLFLOWER, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy