ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPISD gives bond update, addresses lack of refrigerated air

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Students#Medical Schools#College#White Coats
KFOX 14

EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT and Police present in Northeast El Paso neighborhood

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — There was a heavy police presence in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Our crews on the scene saw both police vehicles as well as SWAT cars. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. This is a developing story...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KFOX 14

District Attorney's office motions to remove Judge Medrano from Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14]) — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy