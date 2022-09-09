AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While many will stay dry today, a few stray T-Storms cannot be ruled out specifically in the Northern Texas Panhandle during the evening hours. A slightly better chance for T-Storms will arrive Wednesday evening (30-40%) as a small disturbance aloft moves over the High Plains. This disturbance will help improve our chance for strong T-Storms in the western/central Texas Panhandle between 4-9PM CDT Wednesday. Strong winds appear to be the primary concern with the most robust storms but cannot rule out some small hail.

