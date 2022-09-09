ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying

Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Philly braces for potential busloads of migrants sent from southern border

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Since April, the state of Texas has bussed approximately 10,400 migrants caught along the southern border to three "sanctuary cities," Washington, D.C., New York City and most recently Chicago. Now, another major city, Philadelphia, is preparing to become the next potential destination for migrants, as Texas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
abc7amarillo.com

Scammers steal $34,000, trick woman with her own bank information

TULARE, Calif. (TND) — Scammers are trying a new, sophisticated game and stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. One California woman told KMPH she was hit by the scam. Faith Lee said the scammers called her phone and claimed to be the fraud department at Wells Fargo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Warm weather returns to the Plains this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The cool weather was short-lived as we climb back up above normal this week. Highs will reach for the upper 80s and low 90s. While the majority of the High Plains will stay quiet, there will be a few stray T-Storms out in eastern New Mexico and the far western Texas Panhandle this week.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Toth
Person
Donna Howard
abc7amarillo.com

Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While many will stay dry today, a few stray T-Storms cannot be ruled out specifically in the Northern Texas Panhandle during the evening hours. A slightly better chance for T-Storms will arrive Wednesday evening (30-40%) as a small disturbance aloft moves over the High Plains. This disturbance will help improve our chance for strong T-Storms in the western/central Texas Panhandle between 4-9PM CDT Wednesday. Strong winds appear to be the primary concern with the most robust storms but cannot rule out some small hail.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy