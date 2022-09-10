In The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer, Grogu Learns a Truth About 'Dad'

Bo Katan calls out Din Djarin — and even teases Grogu aka Baby Yoda with a truth about “Dad” — in the first Season 3 trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian .

Given the events of The Book of Boba Fett (aka “ The Mandalorian Season 2.5″) — where Din (played by Pedro Pascal) was told by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had removed his helmet/shown his face to others — and judging by the trailer above, Season 3 of Disney+’s flagship Star Wars series will find Mando, with Grogu in tow, zipping around in his Naboo N-1 starfighter and aiming to reclaim his status by visiting the “living waters” in the mines under Mandalore.

That mission, however, is something which Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) might not be too keen about!

In addition to Pascal, the confirmed Season 3 cast includes Swallow, Sackhoff, Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

Season 3 will premiere in February 2023.

