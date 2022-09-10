Read full article on original website
TRAIN OF LIGHTS: Viewers entertained by Starlink Satellites in Monday's night sky
SAN ANTONIO - If you were looking up to the sky on Monday night, you may have been entertained by a brilliant display of lights - all in a row. Many viewers wondered about what was causing this nearly perfect row of lights moving like a train of bright lights.
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
More than 70% of Texas small business owners say they've raised prices due to inflation
SAN ANTONIO – A new survey of small business owners here in Texas shows they’re definitely feeling the pinch of inflation. A survey by Goldman Sachs found 97% of Texas small business owners say inflation has either increased or stayed the same this summer. More than 70% say...
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
'Ideal to protect': doctors explain if you can get your flu shot & COVID booster together
SAN ANTONIO — Fall and winter are just around the corner and they are bringing cold, flu and COVID season with them. Tuesday University Health will start administering a new COVID booster in addition to flu vaccines. Though cold, flu and COVID cases typically rise in fall and winter...
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
More neighborhoods using license plate scanning cameras to combat crime
If you drove in or out of your neighborhood today, there's a good chance a surveillance camera took a picture of your car. You may not have noticed them, but they've been installed in many neighborhoods. Some feel the cameras make us safer, but others call them a threat to...
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
Olympic medalist Shannon Miller helps local patients battle against cancer
SAN ANTONIO - She's won gold at the Olympics, and now she's trying to help patients win their battle against cancer here in San Antonio. Seven-time Olympic medalist, Shannon Miller was in town Tuesday for the Beacon of Hope Luncheon hosted by the SA Cancer Council. Miller who is an...
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
Metro Health offering $100 H-E-B gift cards for all COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is giving San Antonians an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Metro Health Clinics and some pop-up vaccination sites are offering a $100 H-E-B gift card to each person who receives any COVID-19 vaccination, including the bivalent vaccines. The original, monovalent, Pfizer boosters are available...
Mural unveiled in local apartment complex aims to bring community together
SAN ANTONIO - A local apartment complex and its developer hosted a mural unveiling over the weekend with hopes of revitalizing its community. The NRP Group owner of the legacy at Azalan on the west side of downtown San Antonio, unveiled the latest art piece by contemporary Chicano artist, Rubio.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
