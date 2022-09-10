ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Kicker Has Brutal Miss With Chance to Take Lead vs. Alabama

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

Bert Auburn had tough end to the first half.

Texas and Alabama went to halftime tied, but the Longhorns had a chance to take a three-point lead. However, Texas kicker Bert Auburn picked a bad time to have a bad play.

With the ball on the Alabama two-yard line and three seconds left at half, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian chose to go for the chip shot field goal, but Auburn pulled the kick wide left, with an Alabama defender potentially getting a hand on the ball, to keep the score tied at the break.

On one hand, Texas reaching halftime without their starting quarterback tied with Alabama is encouraging on their end. On the other hand, they had a chance to go up by three or seven thanks to a strong drive, but came away with nothing.

Auburn is replacing Cameron Dicker, who had a stellar career in four seasons at Texas. Dicker made 76 percent of the field goals he attempted and was in discussion for multiple awards at the end of the 2021 season.

The low scoring affair means this missed attempt could come back to haunt the Longhorns, especially against a team as talented as Alabama.

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country .

