ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: First Look At New Episodes Of Disney+ Series Unveiled At D23 Expo

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

“You are a Mandalorian no more,” Pedro Pascal’s titular character is told in the first trailer for Season 3 of Disney +’s The Mandalorian . Watch it above.

It seems that’s not the only point of contention as we see scenes that seem to suggest an internecine war among those in the helmeted sect. We also hear Katie Sackhoff’s character Bo-Katan Kryze refer to them as “a cult.”

Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Sackhoff is returning to the series for Season 3 alongside newcomers Christopher Lloyd (in a guest-starring role), Nick Nolte in a voice-over role as the alien ugnaught Kuill. Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison also are returning.

D23: Deadline’s Full Coverage

During the Star Wars Day celebration earlier this year, lead Pedro Pascal shared only three words to describe the upcoming third season of the Disney+ series: “Action. Spectacle. Surprises.”

You can see the cast’s D23 hugfest below.

‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unleashes His Fury On The Skrulls – D23

Season 3 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian will debut in February.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Lavender Bath Gone Wrong As She Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

Veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge tonight won her first Emmy, conquering the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with her standout turn on HBO’s The White Lotus. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) “Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night,” said Coolidge up top. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it’s incredible.” Coolidge added that she’d taken “a lavender bath” just before the show, with it making her “swell up” inside her dress. “I’m having a hard time speaking,” she deadpanned. “But anyway, this is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Lead Actor In A Drama Series Emmy Win

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae made Emmy history tonight as the first first foreign-language actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series — he was also the first such actor to ever be nominated. While Lee was Deadline’s predicted winner in the category, he took home the trophy against a packed field that included Jason Bateman for Ozark, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong — each for Succession and Adam Scott for Severance. The actor thanked show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk “for making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Netflix Animation Debuts Official Trailer And Key Art

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and EP Kenya Barris have released the official trailer and key art to Entergalactic, an original animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. The story finds him moving into his dream apartment and introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer and it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion ensues, set in the magic of New York City. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, the Entergalactic cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney Parks News At D23: First Looks At New & Potential ‘Coco,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Zootopia’ & “Villains” Attractions

In his two-hour presentation at D23 today, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro rattled off a long list of coming (and potentially coming) movie-themed attractions. First and foremost is Frozen, which will be the subject of new lands at three of the company’s parks internationally. Next year will see the first such addition at Hong Kong Disneyland. Per Disney, “World of Frozen” will open “in the second half of 2023” at that park. D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More Further out will be a Frozen-themed land at Disneyland Paris, which...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Nick Nolte
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Co-Creator & Star Kevin Iso Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iso, co-creator, executive producer and star of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, has signed with management company Artists First. Created by and starring Iso and Dan Perlman based on their digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Originally from Houston, Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York. He was named a New Face at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. He appeared opposite Zoë Kravitz in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87

Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday. Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash. The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus. He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys

Here’s one more For Your Consideration piece before you turn your focus to Oscar season: the best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmys. Would you consider Sheryl Lee Ralph’s time onstage one of the highlights of the night? Were you as puzzled as we were when Lizzo called Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein a really big girl? And where the heck was Marcia Brady? Let’s get more specific. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show BEST Having Oprah Winfrey hand out the first award of the night. You just knew it was the right decision because Michael Keaton, who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#D23 Expo#The Mandalorian#Christmas#D23 Mando#Themandalorian#Pedro Pascal The#Times For Marvel
Deadline

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed By HBO Max For Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the comedy series Rap Sh!t from Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available on the streamer. Season one saw Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler join together, as two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) reunite to form a rap group. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” sai Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Hbo box. “With the wonderfully comedic...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show Amidst Big Wins For ‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ & ‘Squid Game’

Ariana DeBose was in the house, but the Emmys tonight were no Tony Awards. Not that the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were lousy; they were certainly not. However, bereft of the real razzle dazzle of Broadway’s big show back in June and the seemingly inexhaustible exuberance of Oscar-winning host DeBose, the Kenan Thompson-fronted show on Monday made the small screen feel just that bit smaller in its lack of real ambition. Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys Already diminished after this year’s broadcaster NBC moved the ceremony to Monday (again) to keep its high-stakes season...
NFL
Deadline

‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says Showtime’s ‘Billions’ Is “Past Its Sell-By Date”

After helping Succession creator Jesse Armstrong avoid a Royal faux pas at the Emmys last night, the HBO show’s star may have committed one of his own per Hollywood’s unspoken etiquette. Brian Cox was asked by the Times of London about a potential fifth season for the hit show, which last night won Best Drama from the TV Academy. “I don’t know,” Cox responded. “No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like [Showtime’s] Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.” Beyond...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amanda Seyfried Wins First Emmy; Says Playing Elizabeth Holmes In ‘The Dropout’ Was “Best Time Of My Life” But “I Was So Over Her” By End Of Show

In a hard-to-call category, Amanda Seyfried won her first Emmy, for a nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced biotech entrepreneur and one-time Silicon Valley rock star convicted of criminal fraud. “Thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors,” said an emotional Seyfried. “This is a really nice feeling!” Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog Working on Hulu’s The Dropout “was the best time of my life,” she added as she accepted her first Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. But Seyfried told press later that playing Homes was pretty taxing. “I was so over her by the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Julia Garner Wins At Emmys & Takes 3rd Award For ‘Ozark’: “Thank You For Writing Ruth, She’s Changed My Life”

Julia Garner won at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony for her role of Ruth in Netflix’s Ozark. This was Garner’s third time winning the trophy, previously taking the accolade in 2019 and again in 2020. “First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy,” she said still surprised by her win. “I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunner Chris Mundy and all the writers in the writer’s room. Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life.” Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 Garner continued, “I want to thank Jason Bateman for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Ends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Competition Emmy Streak

Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. The pop star’s Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls was somewhat of a surprise winner in the category, which had previously seen RuPaul’s Drag Race win the award four times in a row, every year since 2018. The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, also beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog Lizzo said she was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How Julia Garner Learned About Her ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Finale – Emmys Backstage

All’s well that ends well, not necessarily for the tragic character of Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s Ozark, rather for the actress who plays her, Julia Garner, who took home her third Supporting Actress – Drama Series Emmy. Ruth met her end in the season four finale of Ozark, as she was shot and killed by Camila Navarro, the new cartel boss. Funny thing is, Garner knew Ruth’s end was coming. “It was really strange when I started filming it, I do a lot of meditation work for my preparation and for some reason what I was seeing, not to get very dark, but I didn’t see...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”

Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Devil’s Promise’: Tony Jordan & Colin Teague Combine On Latest Big-Budget Saudi Arabian TV Series

Lauded British screenwriter Tony Jordan and BAFTA nominee Colin Teague have combined on The Devil’s Promise, the latest big-budget TV series to come from Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios. The pair have written and directed respectively and Hitch star Paula Patton is starring as the nation continues to ramp up its TV offering. Airing on streamer Shahid VIP later this month, the show follows Ibrahim, who secures a gigantic project to redevelop a Cairo slum on the day is his wife is diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Refusing to accept the prognosis, Ibrahim tries everything in his power to save her, including promising...
WORLD
Deadline

‘The Strangers’ Remake In Works At Lionsgate From Director Renny Harlin; Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez & Gabriel Basso Set For First Title In New Trilogy

EXCLUSIVE: Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer) and Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy) have been tapped to star in a Lionsgate remake of the 2008 horror pic The Strangers, which has entered production in Slovakia. Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger) is directing the film, which will be the first in a trilogy, having locked in a deal to helm the subsequent pair. The original film The Strangers was a home invasion pic that Bryan Bertino wrote and directed in his feature debut, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings Her Speech After Winning Supporting Actress Comedy Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Watch

“I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang onstage Monday, performing a few lines from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph appeared to be in a state of shock when her name was announced as winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, needing to be escorted onto the stage by her fellow Abbott castmates. When she got there, she took a few more seconds before she broke into the song to kick off her acceptance speech. After she sang, she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Apologizes To HBO For Forgetting To Thank Them In “My Other Speeches” As Drama Wins Emmy Limited Series Trophy

“I forgot to thank HBO in my other speeches,” said White Lotus creator Mike White tonight as the show won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. “Franny, Casey, Nora, I love you,” White added to HBO’s Drama boss Francesca Orsi, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys and SVP, Original Programming Nora Skinner. “I know it’s an unconditional love, but sorry.” Coming into tonight off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys and 20 nominations in total, the White created White Lotus was widely seen as a favorite to take the big prize tonight. In a category...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
35K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy