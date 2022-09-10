The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon. The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO