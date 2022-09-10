ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Teacher salary negotiations continue in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Negotiations will continue Tuesday between the Classroom Teachers Association and school district over teacher pay. Teachers have protested in recent months demanding the school district honor its previous agreement to pay raises on a set salary scale. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County teachers pay...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Parents concerned about students crossing busy Pasco roads

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Pasco County are concerned about students crossing busy roads to get to school. It’s an issue made more prevalent with the school district canceling courtesy bus routes this year for middle and high school students within 2 miles of campus. That’s because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
High school student arrested after allegedly making threats

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon. The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

