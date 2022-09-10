Read full article on original website
Related
LGBTQ supporters question removal of Safe Space stickers in Pasco schools
Earlier this month Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning instructed schools to remove Safe Space stickers from schools, but a local group of parents says they are needed for LGBTQ students.
850wftl.com
Three former Hudson High teachers charged with fraud in alleged testing scam
(PASCO COUNTY, FLA) — Three former Florida high school teachers are under arrest for allegedly taking part in a testing scam for money. An investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said teachers at Hudson High provided copies of the exam as “study guides” for the students.
mynews13.com
Teacher salary negotiations continue in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Negotiations will continue Tuesday between the Classroom Teachers Association and school district over teacher pay. Teachers have protested in recent months demanding the school district honor its previous agreement to pay raises on a set salary scale. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County teachers pay...
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers prompts large turnout at Pasco school board meeting
Parents, students and teachers wearing purple packed the Pasco County School Board meeting and overflow room Monday night as they spoke out against the district’s removal of “safe space” stickers from school property.
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Pasco County high schooler accused of sending threatening texts
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Sunlake High School student is accused of texting threats to other students at the school after he was dismissed for the day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies say 19-year-old Dimitri Juste was allowed to walk home Monday following...
Bay News 9
Parents concerned about students crossing busy Pasco roads
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Pasco County are concerned about students crossing busy roads to get to school. It’s an issue made more prevalent with the school district canceling courtesy bus routes this year for middle and high school students within 2 miles of campus. That’s because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners ink contract with new administrator, finalize jail transfer
DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners this week approved an employment contract with new County Administrator Mike Carballa, granting him an initial two-year agreement with two-year extensions and a $280,000 annual salary. The issue was one of several significant actions commissioners took during a marathon meeting Sept. 6. The...
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suncoastnews.com
High school student arrested after allegedly making threats
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon. The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Hudson, sheriff's office says
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of US-19, near the New Jersey Avenue intersection. K-9s and forensics teams with the sheriff's office entered...
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Business manager at Tampa private school stole tuition payments from parents, DOJ says
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Largo man was indicted on charges involving his theft of tuition payments while working at a Tampa private school.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough to discuss possible school boundary changes
Hillsborough County school leaders say they may need to make some adjustments. The school district will be hosting town halls to discuss possible school boundary changes to alleviate overcrowding.
Comments / 0