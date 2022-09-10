ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

By Christian Blauvelt
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “ Tales of the Jedi ,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation , set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once.

The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take over the galaxy. Of course, he ultimately chooses to join that darkness, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus and leading the Separatist movement in the Clone Wars. Both Ahsoka and Dooku are Jedi who left the Order, so contrasting their stories makes sense — especially as a setup for the live-action “Ahsoka” series starring Rosario Dawson. Janina Gavankar will voice Pav-Ti, Ahsoka’s mother.

“Tales of the Jedi” appears to have the same graphic CGI style as Dave Filoni’s beloved “The Clone Wars” animated series, as well as spinoff “The Bad Batch.” Ashley Eckstein will voice Ahsoka, just as she did for years on “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” Filoni is co-creator of “Tales of the Jedi” alongside “Clone Wars” veteran writer Charles Murray, who wrote some of that series’ best episodes.

Neeson’s return as Jinn is the latest in a long association he’s had with Star Wars TV dating back to voicing Qui-Gon in a couple episodes of “The Clone Wars” in 2011. He then appeared in a cameo at the end of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the live-action Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor which streamed earlier this year.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Ben Mendelsohn’s Marvel Limited Series Teases Major MCU Crossover

The wait is (almost) over for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” Disney unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series at D23, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.  Creator Kyle Bradstreet serves as head writer, with Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directing the six-episode series. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their existing MCU roles, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and more. “Secret Invasion” has been teased since as early as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” when Jackson’s Nick Fury turned out to be a shape-shifting alien skrull the whole time. At the end of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Blocking That Shocking Incest Scene: ‘Pretty Gnarly’

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the September 11th episode of “House of the Dragon.”]  “House of the Dragon” has no problem keeping it all in the family when it comes to romantic relationships. The now-infamous (and viral) scene between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) at a brothel was long in the making with an intimacy coordinator on set for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series. And while Rhaenyra and Daemon are literally niece and uncle in the series, their steamy kiss has led to fans shipping the inevitable couple who seek to keep the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

D23 Unveils New ‘Willow’ Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “Willow,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic. Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies

Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Spielberg
Person
Ashley Eckstein
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Janina Gavankar
Person
Rosario Dawson
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane

Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucasfilm Animation#Jedi Order#Tales Of The Jedi#Qui Gon Watch#Separatist#Associ
HollywoodLife

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

D23 Expo: Disney Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Latest Slate of Live Action Remakes

When Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey took the stage at D23 Expo to preview the studio’s upcoming slate of live action films, he made it very clear that the remakes aren’t going anywhere. His presentation focused heavily on live action and CGI remakes of Disney’s most beloved animated films, delighting nostalgia-seeking fans with early looks at movies like “Snow White,” “Peter Pan and Wendy,” and “The Little Mermaid.” The enthusiastic reception to the star-studded event was a reminder that Disney’s pairings of classic material with A-list talent remains a very profitable formula. Keep reading for a roundup of all the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself. Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo

The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Friend of the Family’ Trailer: Jake Lacy Has a Sinister Secret in Horrific True Crime Series

Who do you love the most? That’s the question at the heart of Peacock series “A Friend of the Family,” based on the terrifying true story of the Broberg family. Jake Lacy stars as “Brother B,” the next-door neighbor who succumbs to “impulsive mood” swings with fatal consequences for the family next door, led by Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, who play Mrs. and Mr. Broberg. “A Friend of the Family,” premiering October 6, is the latest series from “The Act” and “Candy” executive producer Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner, EP, and writer for the upcoming limited series. Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Dumbest things about the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful in film history, but that doesn’t mean it’s without flaws. Fans usually either look passed them or try to have fun with it and figure out a way as to why it would make sense. A good example f this is Han Solo telling Obi-Wan Kenobi that his ship can make the Kessel Run in “less than 12 parsecs.” Of course, a parsec is a unit of distance, not time, so this statement makes no sense. That’s when fans and writers tried to later make sense of it and claim that Solo took shortcuts that weren’t realized by others and thus it cut the distance. Despite the attempt, it’s obvious that Lucas simply mistook “parsec” to be a speed measurement like many people mistakenly do.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare

When the concept for “The Woman King” was but a glimmer in Maria Bello’s eye (yes, that Maria Bello, the film is the long-time actress’ first writing credit), “Black Panther” had not yet become a global smash, Gina Prince-Bythewood had not yet shown her action movie chops with the Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” and Viola Davis had only been nominated for two Oscars. In short: it was a very different time. The journey from then (2015) to now has only taken (ha, only) seven years, but Hollywood has changed immeasurably in the interim. And while celebrating the creation of something like Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Emmys Spread the Wealth: ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and More — Full Winners List

The Emmys often award the same shows over and over again, and, well, they did that again tonight by giving Best Comedy Series to last year’s winner “Ted Lasso” and Best Drama Series to the winner two years ago, “Succession.” But it wasn’t a sweep of the Comedy and Drama categories at the 74th Prime Emmy Awards by those two shows by any means. In fact, the Emmys spread the wealth quite a bit: in the Comedy categories, “Ted Lasso” indeed won four Emmys: for Lead Actor Jason Sudeikis, Supporting Actor Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy