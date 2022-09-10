‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “ Tales of the Jedi ,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation , set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once.

The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take over the galaxy. Of course, he ultimately chooses to join that darkness, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Tyranus and leading the Separatist movement in the Clone Wars. Both Ahsoka and Dooku are Jedi who left the Order, so contrasting their stories makes sense — especially as a setup for the live-action “Ahsoka” series starring Rosario Dawson. Janina Gavankar will voice Pav-Ti, Ahsoka’s mother.

“Tales of the Jedi” appears to have the same graphic CGI style as Dave Filoni’s beloved “The Clone Wars” animated series, as well as spinoff “The Bad Batch.” Ashley Eckstein will voice Ahsoka, just as she did for years on “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” Filoni is co-creator of “Tales of the Jedi” alongside “Clone Wars” veteran writer Charles Murray, who wrote some of that series’ best episodes.

Neeson’s return as Jinn is the latest in a long association he’s had with Star Wars TV dating back to voicing Qui-Gon in a couple episodes of “The Clone Wars” in 2011. He then appeared in a cameo at the end of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the live-action Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor which streamed earlier this year.