Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Greg McElroy on Alabama's struggles: 'I think other teams have gotten better'
Greg McElroy led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship back in 2010, the early stages of the budding Alabama dynasty under Nick Saban. The Tide most recently won the title with a dominant effort in 2020, then made it to the title game in 2021 before losing to Georgia.
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster
Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M is at DEFCON 3 and calls Appalachian State loss 'inexcusable'
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
