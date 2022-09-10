ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police respond to another threat at Boston Children’s Hospital after wave of similar incidents

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJAOt_0hqC0gwP00

Boston Children’s Hospital was targeted by another called-in threat on Friday, police say.

Several units from the Boston Police Department responded after the threat was received at around 11.40am on Friday, a spokesperson told NBC Boston .

The hospital did not offer any comment, according to NBC Boston, and did not immediately respond to a request for information.

On 30 August, the hospital received a bomb threat that forced staff and patients to be evacuated and nearby streets to be cordoned off.

No threat was discovered, and no-one was injured.

It came after the hospital said it had received waves of threatening phone calls and online messages earlier in the month that were related to the hospital’s treatment of transgender youth.

The hospital is home to the Gender Multispecialty Service, the nation’s first pediatric and adolescent transgender healthcare programme.

Far-right influencers and anti-trans activists had promoted false claims that the hospital performed gender-affirming hysterectomies on children under 18 years old.

Only “eligible adolescents and young adults” can receive treatment, and “genital surgeries are only performed on patients age 18 and older”, according to the hospital.

In a statement last month, the hospital said: “We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community.”

Chidlren’s hospitals in  Omaha, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had also been targeted by ant-trans activists in recent months, according to NBC News.

Comments / 59

Steve Radcliff
3d ago

cause this guy is into one thing right after another. you want trouble, just follow him to prison and the gates of hell 👹

Reply(2)
23
Growler Wolf
3d ago

We just need to establish the concept that if you adamantly oppose something wanting violence and death to befall the thing, that is because YOU ARE THE THING YOU HATE SO BADDLY. Self-Hatred. The worst kind.

Reply
9
Tari
3d ago

Why a picture of Trump? Not relevant at all. This hospital was proven to provide Trans surgeries to youngsters. They give hysterectomies to girls as young as 13 to transition to boys. Someone needs to protect the children until they are of legal age to make such life altering decisions themselves. 18, although personally I think that is still too young. These surgeries are not reversible and psychiatric care should be the law before anyone cuts into their bodies.

Reply(6)
7
Related
The Independent

Three children dead on Coney Island beach after ‘drowning’ as mother questioned by police

The mother of three children who died after being found unconscious on a beach at Coney Island, New York, has been questioned, police have said.Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters at news briefing on Sunday that investigators had questioned the mother, who has not been named, after the deaths of the three children at a hospital on Monday morning, as CBS New York reported. He said his officers were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue at around 1.40am am by a family member concerned for the safety of the children, who “may have (been) harmed,” said Chief...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
TheDailyBeast

California Mother Beheaded by Sword Is Finally Identified

The shocking beheading of a woman in San Carlos on Thursday has an even more horrific backstory. The victim has finally been identified as Karina Castro. Her 7 and 1-year-old daughters were reportedly inside her home when she was struck down within blocks of the house by what early witnesses described as a sword. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eamonn Allen confirmed that it was a “stabbing instrument,” but are still hunting down the weapon. The suspect, Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, was detained on homicide charges when he arrived back on the scene just minutes after police showed up. Solano was described by Castro’s family as the father of her 1-year-old daughter, a heavy drinker and an unstable schizophrenic with a history of violence against her, according to ABC 7. The family reportedly found out about her murder through media reports, claiming they were not notified by police or social workers. The children were taken in by CPS, which reportedly told Castro’s family they will have to go through the application process to get them back. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help retrieve them.Read it at AB
SAN CARLOS, CA
The Independent

Horrifying moment taxi driver tears elderly woman from car to rob her before nearly running over bystander

A taxi driver in Brooklyn was caught on film tearing an elderly woman out of his car in what she claims was a robbery. Catherine Shine, 78, told police she was robbed by the driver after being left at the wrong stop by the city's Access-A-Ride service for individuals with disabilities. When the woman realised the driver was taking her past the agreed-upon drop off point, she asked him to stop and let her out, but the driver allegedly refused. Bystander Ezra Halawani, 35, filmed footage the driver dragging Ms Shine from the car, leaving her crumpled...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The US Sun

Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad

AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Transgender Youth#Bomb Threat#Nbc Boston
CBS News

3 children among 5 found shot to death inside Maryland home: "Horrific day"

Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children: Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City

Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan

A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Eight Dies After Senior Home Accidentally Serves Dementia Patients Dish Soap

Three residents of a San Francisco Bay area assisted living home were accidentally served dishwashing detergent instead of juice to drink over the weekend, killing one and leaving the other two hospitalized, according to the facility. San Mateo paramedics rushed to Atria Park Senior Living facility on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. to respond to the poisoned dementia patients. The woman who died, Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell, 93, was rushed to the hospital with “severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus,” according to her daughter, Marcia Cutchin, who spoke to KRON4. Cutchin, one of Maxwell’s eight children, was reportedly told that her mother ingested the dish soap on her own, but she claims this would have been impossible as her mother required assistance to eat and drink. Maxwell allegedly suffered two broken hips in the past six months at Atria as well, one of which went unreported at the facility. The San Mateo Police are conducting a joint investigation with the California Department of Social Services, and the employees involved in the incident have been suspended pending its outcome, Atria Senior Living said in a statement.Read it at KRON4
SAN MATEO, CA
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy