Rocky Mount, NC

WRAL

Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy

Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Martin County police looking for missing person

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

