WRAL
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
WITN
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
cbs17
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
cbs17
3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
wcti12.com
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
cbs17
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
E-bicycle rider struck, killed on US 301 in Johnston County
Four Oaks, N.C. — A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on a dark stretch of U.S. Highway 301, north of Four Oaks. The chief of police confirmed the e-cyclist was struck...
WRAL
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
WITN
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
WRAL
E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
